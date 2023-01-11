Rahul Dravid Birthday: The Best Twitter Reactions as the Wall reaches 50*

The current India coach will be spending the day with the Indian team as the men in blue are in the mid of an ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Dravid, fondly known as the Wall for his batting tenacity in Test cricket, received wishes galore on social media on his special day. Here are some Twitter wishes to the player-

Joy Bhattacharya made an elaborate tweet to wish the Indian legend.

"13,288 runs don't tell you the real story. Nor do the 36 test hundreds. 31,258 balls and 44,152 exhausting bruising grinding minutes, nobody has spent as much time or played as many balls in the history of test cricket. HBD Rahul Dravid, for Adelaide, Kolkata and so many more," he wrote.

HBD Rahul Dravid, for Adelaide, Kolkata and so many more pic.twitter.com/SRm1MpPYJg — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 11, 2023

Dravid's first IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore wished him on his birthday.

Here's wishing one of the greatest torchbearers of the game, the first Royal Challenger and the current head coach of #TeamIndia, Rahul Dravid, a very Happy Birthday! 🎂#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/uRa0danPNL — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 11, 2023

Another IPL team Punjab Kings also wished the Wall on his birthday, but in a witty way.

Another beautiful birthday wish depicting his batting prowess in Test cricket.

BCCI also wished the Indian coach with a Twitter post.

5️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ intl. matches 👍

2️⃣4️⃣2️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ intl. runs 👌

4️⃣8️⃣ intl. centuries 💯



Here’s wishing Rahul Dravid - former #TeamIndia captain and present Head Coach of India (Men's team) - a very Happy Birthday 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/orViXUGWXN — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2023

Former India player Dodda Ganesh also wished his pal Rahul on his birthday.

Happy birthday Jam. Have a great one #RahulDravid https://t.co/NnzXaIVy1i — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) January 11, 2023

A surprising fact about Rahul Dravid is in the 286 Test innings that he has played, Dravid has a remarkable record of never being dismissed for a Golden duck.



Happy birthday Rahul Dravid 🙌🏻🧱#Eurosportindia #rahuldravid #cricket #happybirthday pic.twitter.com/lBG5EdhXqH — Eurosport India (@EurosportIN) January 11, 2023

Indian para-swimmer Niranjan Mukundan wished Rahul Dravid a Happy Birthday!