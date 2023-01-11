Rahul Dravid Birthday: The Best Twitter Reactions as the Wall reaches 50*

Rahul Dravid, one of the stalwarts of Indian cricket across all formats, turns 50 today.
The current India coach will be spending the day with the Indian team as the men in blue are in the mid of an ODI series against Sri Lanka.
Dravid, fondly known as the Wall for his batting tenacity in Test cricket, received wishes galore on social media on his special day. Here are some Twitter wishes to the player-
Joy Bhattacharya made an elaborate tweet to wish the Indian legend.
"13,288 runs don't tell you the real story. Nor do the 36 test hundreds. 31,258 balls and 44,152 exhausting bruising grinding minutes, nobody has spent as much time or played as many balls in the history of test cricket. HBD Rahul Dravid, for Adelaide, Kolkata and so many more," he wrote.
13,288 runs don't tell you the real story. Nor do the 36 test hundreds.— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 11, 2023
31,258 balls and 44,152 exhausting bruising grinding minutes, nobody has spent as much time or played as many balls in the history of test cricket.
HBD Rahul Dravid, for Adelaide, Kolkata and so many more pic.twitter.com/SRm1MpPYJg
Dravid's first IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore wished him on his birthday.
Here's wishing one of the greatest torchbearers of the game, the first Royal Challenger and the current head coach of #TeamIndia, Rahul Dravid, a very Happy Birthday! 🎂#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/uRa0danPNL— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 11, 2023
Another IPL team Punjab Kings also wished the Wall on his birthday, but in a witty way.
Bowlers who bowled to Rahul Dravid during his prime: #HappyBirthday #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/YEizqtq1qm— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) January 11, 2023
Another beautiful birthday wish depicting his batting prowess in Test cricket.
Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid 🎂🥳#RahulDravid #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/4rjX5ktCdR— CricketTimes.com (@CricketTimesHQ) January 11, 2023
BCCI also wished the Indian coach with a Twitter post.
5️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ intl. matches 👍— BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2023
2️⃣4️⃣2️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ intl. runs 👌
4️⃣8️⃣ intl. centuries 💯
Here’s wishing Rahul Dravid - former #TeamIndia captain and present Head Coach of India (Men's team) - a very Happy Birthday 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/orViXUGWXN
Former India player Dodda Ganesh also wished his pal Rahul on his birthday.
Happy birthday Jam. Have a great one #RahulDravid https://t.co/NnzXaIVy1i— Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) January 11, 2023
A surprising fact about Rahul Dravid is in the 286 Test innings that he has played, Dravid has a remarkable record of never being dismissed for a Golden duck.— Eurosport India (@EurosportIN) January 11, 2023
Happy birthday Rahul Dravid 🙌🏻🧱#Eurosportindia #rahuldravid #cricket #happybirthday pic.twitter.com/lBG5EdhXqH
Indian para-swimmer Niranjan Mukundan wished Rahul Dravid a Happy Birthday!
Happy Birthday to one of my absolute favourite #TheWall Rahul Dravid sir…#RahulDravid #thewall pic.twitter.com/A1f6TxtzHT— Niranjan Mukundan PLY (@SwimmerNiranjan) January 11, 2023