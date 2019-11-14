Rahul Dravid cleared of conflict of interest charges by BCCI Ethics Officer

Jain dismissed the charges, filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) member Sanjeev Gupta, after holding two hearings with Dravid, who deposed personally before the Ethics Officer on both the occasions.

Gupta in his complaint stated that Dravid, who was appointed the chief of National Cricket Academy (NCA), held two posts at a time. The second office of Dravid he mentioned was the vice-president of India Cements Pvt Ltd, according to Gupta the parent company of IPL team Chennai Super Kings.

But Justice Jain summarily dismissed the plea saying it lacked merit and hence the conflict of interest charges against Dravid would not stand. It was also considered that Dravid was taken leave of absence from India Cements while accepting the job as the NCA chief.

"Dravid in fairly discharging his duties as a Team Official, without being influenced or influencing, in any manner, as a person who is in governance, management or employment.

"For all the aforesaid reasons I am convinced that on facts at hand, a case of "conflict of interest" as enshrined in the Rules is not made out," Justice Jain mentioned in his verdict.

"Resultantly, the complaint is dismissed being bereft of any merit. This order will be communicated to Mr. Rahul Dravid, the Complainant and the BCCI. The signed copy of this Order shall be kept in the folder of the Complaint."

In the order Justin Jain said the reason behind summoning Dravid for a second hearing on November 12 was the past instances of Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman's cases of conflict which were went through by him.

"It may be recorded that while preparing the present order, since the Ethics Officer was of the view that his earlier decisions in the cases of Sourav Ganguly and Laxman required reconsideration on the limited aspect of literal interpretation of Sub-rule (4) of Rule 38 of the Rules and the interplay of the said Rule with Rule 1 (A)(g) of the Rules and Sub-rule (1) of Rule 38 of the Rules, a notice of further hearing to the Parties on this aspect was given on 30th October 2019, fixing the hearing for 12th November 2019.

"The Parties concerned i.e. the Complainant, Mr Nandan Karnath, Ld Counsel for Mr Dravid and Mr Abhinav Mukerji, Ld Counsel the BCCI were heard on this aspect on 12th November 2019 and the matter was reserved for orders," the order said.