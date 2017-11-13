Rahul Dravid floors Nepal team with a pat

Bengaluru, November 13: Rahul Dravid has always been quick to appreciate a fine effort by the opposition. When Nepal Under-19 beat their Indian counterparts, the tradition did not change.

Dravid walked up to the Nepal team to congratulate them on their big win that floored the Nepal outfit.

"Dravid has been very humble. He congratulated us," Nepal coach Binod Kumar Das was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

U-19 Asia Cup: Dipendra Singh shines as minnows Nepal stun India in league match

"He said we deserved this win as much as anybody else. He also said we played better than anybody else in the tournament.

"We are happy he acknowledges our effort. We are thrilled to have his support with us. We are all very excited about it because we have never beaten India at any level," Das said.

Chasing Nepal's modest 185 for eight, the Indian batsmen got out meekly and were skittled for a paltry 166.