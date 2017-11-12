Ranji Trophy: Rahul misses out on century, Karnataka claim three points in drawn game vs Delhi

Bengaluru, November 12: Opener KL Rahul (92) missed out on a century after Abhimanyu Mithun orchestrated Delhi's fall with a five-wicket haul as Karnataka earned three points on the basis of their first innings lead in the Group A Ranji Trophy match, which ended in a draw, here on Sunday (November 12).

Karnataka strengthened their position in the table by taking their tally to 23 points, while Delhi are second on 17. Batting first, Karnataka had amassed a mammoth total of 649 in the first innings with Mayank Agarwal's 176 and Stuart Binny's 118. In reply, Delhi were bowled out for 301, conceding 348 runs lead to Karnataka after Mithun ripped through the batting lineup by bagging five wickets for 70 runs.

Resuming at their overnight 277 for four, a formidable Delhi batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards, just adding 24 runs, with Mithun being the chief wrecker. Gautam Gambhir and Dhruv Shorey, who scored 144 and 64 , respectively, lent some respectability to the Delhi score.

Rest of the batsmen, except Rishabh Pant (41), failed to present any resistance against the Karnataka bowlers. Mithun picked up four wickets, including the prized wicket of Gambhir. On Saturday (November 11), he had claimed wicket of Shorey.

Vinay Kumar dismissed Navdeep Saini for four. Stuart Binny and K Gowtham bagged two and a wicket, respectively. In their second innings, Karnataka put on a total of 235 for three before the stumps were drawn for the final time.

Pitch hasn't deteriorated as much as it is expected to be on Day 4 - primary reason why Karnataka hasn't enforced follw-on. #KARvDEL — Karnataka Ranji Team (@RanjiKarnataka) November 12, 2017

Rahul and R Samarth (47) gave the hosts a solid start, putting on a 121 partnership for first wicket. Samarth lost his wicket to Manan Sharma after he was caught by Nitish Rana. Rahul was cruising to his century but fell short after being run out when he was carelessly ambling across the wicket.

Rahul hammered 92 runs in 109 balls, hitting nine boundaries and two sixes. First innings centurion Agarwal scored 23 runs. He was dismissed Navdeep Saini. Karun Nair (33) and Manish Pandey (34) were unbeaten men on the crease when the match ended.