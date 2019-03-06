Raina banking on IPL to get back into reckoning

1. Raina on IPL

"I have a mix of activities that I do, I am currently doing a lot of high intensity workouts in the gym, followed by strength and conditioning sessions," Raina, the IPL's leading run-scorer, said. "I'm at the nets three-four times a week. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (India's domestic Twenty20 competition) has given me some match practise before the IPL. As an Indian player my job is to work hard and hope for the best."

2. Raina on the role of Dhoni

A teammate of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's with India and the Chennai Super Kings, Raina believes that the former captain will be an asset in India's lower middle order at this year's World Cup. No target was deemed out of reach with the hard-hitting right-hander at the crease but that clean striking and fluid swing of the heavy bat are rare these days and many believe Dhoni is no more the finisher that he was before. "For MS, the ideal position would be number five or six," Raina said. "He is such a keen reader of the game and brings years of experience. When required he can build up an innings and his finishing skills are unmatched."

3. On the batting slot of Virat Kohli

There have been some suggestions that captain Virat Kohli, also the team's best batsman, should bat a place lower than his usual number three spot. "I think number three or four should be good (for Kohli)," Raina, a member of India's 2011 World Cup winning team, said. "If the top order topples quickly, we need someone like Kohli to keep it together."

4. England, a strong contender

Raina believes top-ranked England will be a strong contender with their home advantage while India, Australia, West Indies and New Zealand are the other teams to watch out for. "For me the most balanced team will win the World Cup," the 32-year-old said. "English conditions are helpful for the seamers but in the recent years we have seen spinners also do well. Last year when I was playing against Ireland and England, our wrist spinners did really well. Team India is shaping up really well in this regard, a healthy mix of youth and experience. And a pace attack that is bowling beautifully in all conditions. No grey areas as such."