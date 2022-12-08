Raipur set to host first-ever International cricket match on January 21 as India play New Zealand at home

Chhattisgarh to host maiden ODI game

After hosting several domestic games and T20 league games, Raipur will host its first-ever international match on January 21 in 2023. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium which is situated in Naya Raipur will witness the Men In Blue take on New Zealand in the second one-day international of the three-match series. The stadium has the capacity to host a crowd of 60000.

India 2023 Home Season Schedule: Venues and Dates revealed for Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia visits

India vs New Zealand home series

India will host the Blackcaps for a three-match ODI and as many T20I series at home, starting January 18. The first 50-over match will be played in Hyderabad while the third ODI will be played in Indore.

The three T20Is against New Zealand will be played in Ranchi, Indore and Ahmedabad on January 27, January 29 and February 1 respectively.

Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) media in-charge Rajesh Dave said, "It will be the first time when an international cricket match will be played in any stadium in Chhattisgarh. The second ODI match of the India vs New Zealand series will be played here on January 21, 2023. No international cricket match has been played in the stadium till date. It will be the first time that Chhattisgarh will get a chance to host an international cricket match."

Chhattisgarh Stadium's past games

Several matches of the Road Safety World Series and Indian Premier League (IPL) matches have also been played at this venue. In 2013, two IPL matches were hosted by Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh here.

Ranji Trophy games

Before becoming India's latest international cricket venue, the stadium will also host two Ranji Trophy Elite Group C matches. In the first match, scheduled to be held between January 3 and 6, Chhattisgarh will host Karnataka. They will then lock horns with Jharkhand on January 10.

Team India's home season in 2023

The home season of Team India kicks off on January 3 when they first host neighbours Sri Lanka for a white ball series. India will play a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting January 3, followed by a three-match ODI series on January 10th 2023.

Overall, Team India will be playing 6 T20Is, 9 ODIs and 4 Tests during the home season which concludes on March 22.