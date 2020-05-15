IPL: Rajasthan Royals never let me play against Chennai Super Kings after I took MS Dhoni's wicket, alleges Sreesanth

The former Rajasthan Royals pacer alleged that the team management never picked him for games against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL after he dismissed CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

"Yes, I wanted to play against CSK and wanted to win against them. But I don't know the exact reason for keeping me out. In a match at Durban, I bowled MS Dhoni and took his wicket. After that match, I did not get any chance to play against CSK. Team management never gave me proper reason. I don't hate Dhoni or CSK. Instead, it has something to do with the colour. CSK jersey resembles the Australian cricket team, that's all'," said the right-arm pacer.

Upton wrote about a frightful event that occurred in the Rajasthan Royals dressing room. Upton was Head Coach of Pune Warriors in 2012, of Rajasthan Royals for three seasons (2013-2015) and then Delhi Daredevils for two seasons (2016-2017) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He revealed in his book that, S Sreesanth had a massive outburst after being dropped from a game and he further went on to abuse Upton and Rahul Dravid.

In a live session with Helo, the Kerala Express put up his stand and dismissed Upton's claim. Sreesanth clarified that he had no argument with the then Rajasthan Royals' skipper, Rahul Dravid.

"I could never disrespect man like Rahul Dravid. He is the best captain. I was angry because I was not part of the squad during CSK match. I asked the reason for the same," said Sreesanth.

The Kerala cricketer further claimed that Upton himself was not liked by many players in the team. "Paddy Upton was not respected by many players in the team. He was not that big of a player. But I used to have a good conversation with him. I really don't know what made him write this. He should only explain the reason," he quipped.

Sreesanth also made an interesting announcement that he will publish his autobiography once his cricket career is over.