Cricket Rajasthan Royals Remove Sairaj Bahutule & Dishant Yagnik Following Rahul Dravid’s Departure By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 18:50 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rajasthan Royals are continuing their extensive restructuring ahead of IPL 2026 following a disappointing 2025 campaign.

The franchise, which finished ninth in the points table with just four wins from 14 matches, has now parted ways with spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and long-serving fielding coach Dishant Yagnik as per a report by Cricbuzz. These changes come after head coach Rahul Dravid and CEO Jake Lush McCrum had already exited earlier this year.

Bahutule, who joined the Royals last season after working at the National Cricket Academy, had a brief stint with the team and will now be replaced as the franchise looks to strengthen its spin department. Yagnik, on the other hand, had been part of the Royals setup for over a decade, transitioning from a player to fielding coach in 2018. He played a crucial role in developing both Indian and overseas talent during his tenure. Additionally, strength and conditioning coach Varun Ghosh has also been relieved of his duties, signaling a major shake-up in the backroom staff.

With Kumar Sangakkara set to return as head coach, the Royals are reportedly planning to build a new coaching unit around him. Discussions are ongoing regarding the inclusion of experienced staff like Trevor Penney and Sunil Joshi, while Vikram Rathour (batting coach) and Shane Bond (fast-bowling coach) are expected to continue in their roles.

Meanwhile, the franchise faces uncertainty regarding leadership as captain Sanju Samson has reportedly requested to be released or traded ahead of IPL 2026. Should Samson leave, the Royals will need to appoint a new captain at a time when the team is already undergoing significant restructuring. The management will need to balance leadership decisions while nurturing young talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel, who are seen as key players for the future.

After one of their poorest seasons in recent years, Rajasthan Royals are clearly determined to hit the reset button. With changes at both the coaching and leadership levels, the franchise aims to emerge stronger and more competitive in the upcoming IPL season.