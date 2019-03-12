Rajasthan Royals rope in Alcis Sports as merchandise partner

Speaking of the partnership, Ranjit Barthakur, executive chairman, Rajasthan Royals said, "We are delighted to welcome Alcis Sports to the Royals family as our official Kitting & Merchandise Partner. This collaboration marks a beginning of a new journey to strengthen the merchandising arm of the Rajasthan Royals, not just for its players but also its valuable fans."

IPL Special Site

Commenting on the partnership, Royals Brand Ambassador Shane Warne said, "Alcis brings in a dash of freshness to the Rajasthan Royals brand and stands for everything that clearly defines the attributes of our brand; young, styled with innovation, aspirational and consistent.

"We are very excited about this association and hope to have an exciting journey with Alcis this IPL." Roshan Baid, MD, Alcis Sports, said, "We are really happy to be associated with Rajasthan Royals, which has consistently been one of the most exciting teams of the Indian Premier League.

"We will be providing kits to the Rajasthan Royals team as well as creating merchandise for its fans which will bring greater connect between the team and its fans. We pride ourselves on being a high-quality performance wear brand and the entire Rajasthan Royals range is equipped with the latest features and technology that garment manufacturing has to offer."