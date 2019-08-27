Ramesh Powar appointed India A bowling coach

"He has been appointed only for the South Africa A series," a BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

Powar, who played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, was embroiled in a controversy late last year after he fell out with senior women's team player Mithali Raj when he was the head coach.

Powar had reapplied for the same position but the Cricket Advisory Committee headed by 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev chose W V Raman as his successor. Kapil Dev again led the Cricket Advisory Committee that picked Ravi Shastri again as the India head coach last fortnight. Shastri will continue as the India coach till 2021, possibly until the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Australia.

Incumbent bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar too retained their places but Vikram Rathour replaced Sanjay Bangar as batting coach.

India A will be playing two four day games and a five match unofficial 'ODI' series against South Africa A. The one-day series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram beginning from Thursday. The squads for the series has been announced a few days back by the BCCI.