Rampant Rohit, sensational Starc – World Cup group stage in numbers

By Opta
rohit

London, July 7: The Cricket World Cup group stage is over and the build-up to the semi-finals is under way.

ICC World Cup Special Page

Group winners India will take on New Zealand at Old Trafford on Tuesday, with hosts England facing rivals Australia at Edgbaston two days later.

With the feast of cricket coming towards its conclusion, we take a look back at some of the stats from the first round.

BATSMEN

Most runs

1. Rohit Sharma (India) 647

2. David Warner (Australia) 638

3. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 606

4. Aaron Finch (Australia) 507

5. Joe Root (England) 500

Batting averages

1. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) 96.20

2. Rohit Sharma (India) 92.42

3. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 86.57

4. David Warner (Australia) 79.75

5. Samiullah Shinwari (Afghanistan) 74.00

Fours

1. Rohit Sharma (India) 67

2. David Warner (Australia) 64

3. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 60

4. Jonny Bairstow (England) 55

5. Babar Azam (Pakistan) 50

Sixes

1. Eoin Morgan (England) 22

2. Aaron Finch (Australia) 18

3. Rohit Sharma (India) 14

4. Chris Gayle (West Indies) 12

5. Jonny Bairstow (England) 11

Fastest hundreds (by deliveries)

1. Eoin Morgan (England) 57 v Afghanistan

2. Jos Buttler (England) 75 v Pakistan

3. Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies) 80 v New Zealand

4. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 83 v West Indies

5. Rohit Sharma (India) 95 v Pakistan

BOWLERS

Most wickets

1. Mitchell Starc (Australia) 26

2. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) 20

=3. Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) 17

=3. Jasprit Bumrah (India) 17

=3. Mohammad Amir (Pakistan) 17

=3. Jofra Archer (England) 17

Economy rate (from seven or more innings)

1. Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand) 4.46

2. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan) 4.47

3. Jasprit Bumrah (India) 4.48

4. Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) 4.61

5. Ben Stokes (England) 4.65

Dot balls

1. Jofra Archer (England) 300

2. Pat Cummins (Australia) 295

3. Mitchell Starc (Australia) 288

4. Trent Boult (New Zealand) 284

5. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) 273

Sixes conceded

1. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) 14

2. Yuzvendra Chahal (India) 13

=3. Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) 10

=3. Adil Rashid (England) 10

=5. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 9

=5. Dawlat Zadran (Afghanistan) 9

=5. Glenn Maxwell (Australia) 9

Runs conceded

1. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) 483

2. Adil Rashid (England) 433

3. Mitchell Starc (Australia) 432

4. Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan) 419

5. Mohammad Saifuddin (Bangladesh) 417

Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 21:35 [IST]
