Ranji Trophy 2022 Quarter Final & Semi Final Schedule: Date, Venues, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

The Ranji Trophy 2022 knockout stages is set to begin, starting with the quarterfinals from Monday (June 6) and will be held across venues in and around Bengaluru.
The knockouts are being held two months after the league stage finished due to the window made for IPL 2022.
Now, eight teams will resume the season when they face off in the quarterfinal with the winners progressing to the semifinal which is also set to take place in Bengaluru from June 14-18 followed by the final from June 22-26 at the M Chinaswamy Stadium.
In the quarterfinals, seven Elite Group toppers - Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, who directly qualified for the last 8 from the league stage will be joined by Jharkhand, who defeated plate-group winner Nagaland to earn a spot.
Bengal will face Jharkhand in Quarterfinal 1, Mumbai will meet Uttarakhand in Quarterfinal 2, Karnataka faces Uttar Pradesh in Quarterfinal 3 and, Punjab takes on Madhya Pradesh in Quarterfinal 4.
In the first semifinal, winner of Quarterfinal 1 faces winner of Quarterfinal 4, while the winner of Quarterfinal 2 and Quarterfinal 3 will face off in the second semifinal.
Here is the Ranji Trophy 2022 Knockouts Schedule, Timings, Telecast & Live Streaming Info:
|Dates
|Round
|Fixture
|Venue
|Timing
|Telecast/Live Streaming
|June 6 – June 10
|Quarterfinal 1
|Bengal vs Jharkhand
|Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru
|9:30 AM
|Disney+ Hotstar
|June 6 – June 10
|Quarterfinal 2
|Mumbai vs Uttarakhand
|KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur
|9:30 AM
|Disney+ Hotstar
|June 6 – June 10
|Quarterfinal 3
|Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh
|KSCA Cricket (1) Ground, Alur
|9:30 AM
|Disney+ Hotstar/Star Sports 1
|June 6 – June 10
|Quarterfinal 4
|Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh
|KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur
|9:30 AM
|Disney+ Hotstar
|Semi Final
|June 14 – June 18
|Semifinal 1
|Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 4
|KSCA Cricket (1) Ground, Alur
|9:30 AM
|Disney+ Hotstar
|June 14 – June 18
|Semifinal 2
|Winner of QF 2 vs Winner of QF 3
|Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru
|9:30 AM
|Disney+ Hotstar/Star Sports 2
|Final
|June 22 – June 26
|Final
|Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2
|M Chinaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|9:30 AM
|Disney+ Hotstar/Star Sports 2
