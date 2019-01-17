Ranji Trophy: Thampi shines as Kerala beat Gujarat to enter semis

Chasing 195 to win the match, Gujarat were bundled out for 81 in 31.3 overs as Basil Thampi (5 for 27) and Sandeep Warrier (4 for 30) rattled a strong batting line-up of the 2016-17 champion side.

Gujarat started badly in the run chase as they lost opener Kathan D Patel in the sixth over. Thampi dismissed Patel and Priyank Panchal (3) in the same over to leave the visitors reeling at 10 for 2.

Under pressure, Gujarat side could never recover from the quick blows and kept losing wickets at regular intervals as their entire innings folded for 81.

Rahul Shah was the only batsman Gujarat batsman who offered some resistance to the Kerala bowlers with a fighting knock of 33 not out off 70 balls. But he never got the support from the other end as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel was run out for a duck, by Kerala skipper Sachin Baby.

Thampi was awarded Man of the Match for picking up nine wickets in the match and even scored crucial 33 in the first innings.

Meanwhile, veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer slammed a double hundred as holders Vidarbha grabbed massive 204-run first innings lead against Uttarakhand on the third day in Nagpur.

With Vidarbha's first innings yet to be completed and only two days left in the match, the hosts are all set to enter the semi-final of the coveted domestic tournament after ending the day 3 at an imposing 559 for 6.

At 260 for 1, opener Sanjay Ramaswamy (141) and Wasim Jaffer (206) resumed the innings this morning after coming together Wednesday.

The two stitched a massive 304-run second wicket stand at the Vidarbha Cricket Association's Stadium at Jamtha near here to completely demoralise the visiting team, playing in the Ranji Trophy for the first time.

Ramaswamy, overnight unbeaten on 112, could add only 29 runs to his tally and was dismissed on 141.

He hit 20 fours in his 278-ball stat at the crease.

But Ramaswamy's departure did not deter 40-year-old Jaffer, who kept playing his shots and in the process completed his ninth First Class double hundred, and second for Vidarbha.

Age is just proving to be a number for Jaffer, who was the cynosure of all eyes, hitting 26 boundaries in his 296- ball stay at the crease.

Wicket-keeper Akshay Wadkar (98) and Aditya Sarvate (57 not out) then continued to frustrate the opposition bowlers.

Wadkar, who struck 14 boundaries in his 167-ball innings, missed a deserving century.

(With PTI inputs)