Ranji Trophy: Bengal's Abhishek Raman dedicates his knock of 176 to his adoptive parents

New Delhi, Nov 2: In his sixth first-class match, Bengal batsman Abhishek Kumar Raman struck a fine 176 off 246 balls in a Ranji Trophy group league match against Himachal Pradesh at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday (November 1).

Raman used to play gully cricket in his locality at Pitampura in New Delhi. But his life took a different turn when a cricket enthusiast from Bangaon, south of the West Bengal, spotted his talent.

While roaming around the suburbs of New Delhi Nirmalya Sengupta, who had come to New Delhi just to explore talented young boys for his academy in Bangaon, was impressed with the young cricketer.

Sengupta, popularly known as Apuda in Bangaon, was impressed with young Raman ad brought him in Bangaon. Sengupta not only brought him to his home but also adopted Raman legally as his son.

Sengupta has already gifted a prolific opening batsman to Bengal in Abhimanyu Easwaran. Sengupta was also present at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday when his prodigy smashed his maiden Ranji Trophy ton.

Sengupta, while talking to MyKhel, got emotional and said, “The reason behind my pleasure after watching Abhishek in Pitampura was that even playing against tennis ball in the gully cricket he was defending opposition deliveries with a lot of care and solidity. So I immediately thought of taking him to my cricket academy.”

Abhishek was only 12-years-old when he came along. From that day on, Nirmalya and his Punjabi wife Karamjit wife have been the parents of Abhishek Raman.

After scoring a responsible and delightful century Raman too did not forget to attribute his success to his adoptive parents.

He said, “It might be that I am their adopted son. But the affection and care I received from them is unparalleled. More importantly, the style of teaching I get from my father, is amazing. I could realize that when I had joined the class of VVS Laxman in the CAB organised Vision-2020 project. I had already learnt the same things from Nirmalya Sengupta what Laxman was telling us i.e. not to throw away our wickets. I am dedicating today’s century to my parents in Kolkata.”

Abhishek, however, did not seem much concerned after missing double century. Rather he stated, "Maybe it will happen the next time. I lost patience today. That is my lesson from this innings."