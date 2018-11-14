Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ranji Trophy: Sharath, Nischal spur Karnataka

By
BR Sharath of Karnataka celebrates his hundred against Vidarbha
BR Sharath of Karnataka celebrates his hundred against Vidarbha

Nagpur, November 14: After two middling days, Karnataka on Wednesday (November 14) came up with a determined effort that ensured them at least of a first innings lead against Vidarbha on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A fixture at the VCA stadium here.

Started the day 99 runs in arrears of Vidarbha's first innings total of 307, Karnataka made 378 all out in their first innings for a lead of 71 runs. Vidarbha erased the lead by close reaching 72 but lost two wickets in the form of Faiz Fazal and Sanjay Ramaswamy.

Now, Vidarbha might not have enough time in their hands to set Karnataka a meaningful target and then bowl them out. Karnataka owe that position of command to centurions D Nischal (113, 338b, 10x4) and debutant wicketkeeper batsman B R Sharath (103, 161b, 20x4), who became the ninth Karnataka batsman to make a hundred on Ranji Trophy debut.

Nischal and Sharath, the more aggressive of the duo, added a fine 240 runs for the sixth wicket that might have just turned this match decisively in favour of Karnataka.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 307 all out and 72/2 in 28 overs vs Karnataka: 378 all out in 134 overs (D Nischal 113, BR Sharath 103, R Vinay Kumar 39 n.o; A Sarvate 5/91).

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 18:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue