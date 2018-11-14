Ranji Trophy: Sharath, Nischal spur Karnataka

Started the day 99 runs in arrears of Vidarbha's first innings total of 307, Karnataka made 378 all out in their first innings for a lead of 71 runs. Vidarbha erased the lead by close reaching 72 but lost two wickets in the form of Faiz Fazal and Sanjay Ramaswamy.

STUMPS, Day 3, Vidharba: 72/2, lead by 1 run. 1W for Suchith & 1 run-out. #VIDvKAR #RanjiTrophy — Karnataka Ranji Team/ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಣಜಿ ತಂಡ (@RanjiKarnataka) November 14, 2018

Now, Vidarbha might not have enough time in their hands to set Karnataka a meaningful target and then bowl them out. Karnataka owe that position of command to centurions D Nischal (113, 338b, 10x4) and debutant wicketkeeper batsman B R Sharath (103, 161b, 20x4), who became the ninth Karnataka batsman to make a hundred on Ranji Trophy debut.

Nischal and Sharath, the more aggressive of the duo, added a fine 240 runs for the sixth wicket that might have just turned this match decisively in favour of Karnataka.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 307 all out and 72/2 in 28 overs vs Karnataka: 378 all out in 134 overs (D Nischal 113, BR Sharath 103, R Vinay Kumar 39 n.o; A Sarvate 5/91).