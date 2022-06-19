Ranji Trophy Winners List Season-Wise | Ranji Trophy All Time Winners and Runners Up List From 1934 To 2022

The premier domestic competition named after the first Indian cricketer, Ranjitsinhji, who was also known as 'Ranji', was launched in 1934-35 featuring 15 teams in four zones in a knockout format and has since expanded to a 32-team tournament in league and knockout format.

The first ever edition was won by Bombay now known as Mumbai, who have also won the Ranji Trophy the most. Record champions Mumbai have won the Ranji Trophy 41 times so far. Mumbai have also reached the final 46 times.

Karnataka earlier played as Mysore is the second most successful team in the Ranji Trophy, having won the title 8 times and finished runners up 6 times followed by Delhi, who have won the title 7 times and finished as runners up 8 times.

The Ranji Trophy has been held every season since it's inception bar the 2020-21 season, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, here we take a look at the Ranji Trophy winners and runners up list year-wise from 1934-35 to 2021-22:

Season Winner Runner Up 2020-21 Not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2019-20 Saurashtra Bengal 2018-19 Vidarbha Saurashtra 2017-18 Vidarbha Delhi 2016-17 Gujarat Mumbai 2015-16 Mumbai Saurashtra 2014-15 Karnataka Tamil Nadu 2013-14 Karnataka Maharashtra 2012-13 Mumbai Saurashtra 2011-12 Rajasthan Tamil Nadu 2010-11 Rajasthan Baroda 2009-10 Mumbai Karnataka 2008-09 Mumbai Uttar Pradesh 2007-08 Delhi Uttar Pradesh 2006-07 Mumbai Bengal 2005-06 Uttar Pradesh Bengal 2004-05 Railways Punjab 2003-04 Mumbai Tamil Nadu 2002-03 Mumbai Tamil Nadu 2001-02 Railways Baroda 2000-01 Baroda Railways 1999-00 Mumbai Hyderabad 1998-99 Karnataka Madhya Pradesh 1997-98 Karnataka Uttar Pradesh 1996-97 Mumbai Delhi 1995-96 Karnataka Tamil Nadu 1994-95 Bombay Punjab 1993-94 Bombay Bengal 1992-93 Punjab Maharashtra 1991-92 Delhi Tamil Nadu 1990-91 Haryana Bombay 1989-90 Bengal Delhi 1988-89 Delhi Bengal 1987-88 Tamil Nadu Railways 1986-87 Hyderabad Delhi 1985-86 Delhi Haryana 1984-85 Bombay Delhi 1983-84 Bombay Delhi 1982-83 Karnataka Bombay 1981-82 Delhi Karnataka 1980-81 Bombay Delhi 1979-80 Delhi Bombay 1978-79 Delhi Karnataka 1977-78 Karnataka Uttar Pradesh 1976-77 Bombay Delhi 1975-76 Bombay Bihar 1974-75 Bombay Karnataka 1973-74 Karnataka Rajasthan 1972-73 Bombay Tamil Nadu 1971-72 Bombay Bengal 1970-71 Bombay Maharashtra 1969-70 Bombay Rajasthan 1968-69 Bombay Bengal 1967-68 Bombay Madras 1966-67 Bombay Rajasthan 1965-66 Bombay Rajasthan 1964-65 Bombay Hyderabad 1963-64 Bombay Rajasthan 1962-63 Bombay Rajasthan 1961-62 Bombay Rajasthan 1960-61 Bombay Rajasthan 1959-60 Bombay Mysore 1958-59 Bombay Bengal 1957-58 Baroda Services 1956-57 Bombay Services 1955-56 Bombay Bengal 1954-55 Madras Holkar 1953-54 Bombay Holkar 1952-53 Holkar Bengal 1951-52 Bombay Holkar 1950-51 Holkar Gujarat 1949-50 Baroda Holkar 1948-49 Bombay Baroda 1947-48 Holkar Bombay 1946-47 Baroda Holkar 1945-46 Holkar Baroda 1944-45 Bombay Holkar 1943-44 Western India Bengal 1942-43 Baroda Hyderabad 1941-42 Bombay Mysore 1940-41 Maharashtra Madras 1939-40 Maharashtra United Provinces 1938-39 Bengal Southern Punjab 1937-38 Hyderabad Nawanagar 1936-37 Nawanagar Bengal 1935-36 Bombay Madras 1934-35 Bombay Northern India