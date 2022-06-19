Cricket
Ranji Trophy Winners List Season-Wise | Ranji Trophy All Time Winners and Runners Up List From 1934 To 2022

By
Mumbai is the most successful team in Ranji Trophy history
Ranji Trophy is an annual domestic first-class cricket competition organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) played between the country's state and regional cricket associations.

The premier domestic competition named after the first Indian cricketer, Ranjitsinhji, who was also known as 'Ranji', was launched in 1934-35 featuring 15 teams in four zones in a knockout format and has since expanded to a 32-team tournament in league and knockout format.

The first ever edition was won by Bombay now known as Mumbai, who have also won the Ranji Trophy the most. Record champions Mumbai have won the Ranji Trophy 41 times so far. Mumbai have also reached the final 46 times.

Karnataka earlier played as Mysore is the second most successful team in the Ranji Trophy, having won the title 8 times and finished runners up 6 times followed by Delhi, who have won the title 7 times and finished as runners up 8 times.

Karnataka is the second most successful side in Ranji Trophy
The Ranji Trophy has been held every season since it's inception bar the 2020-21 season, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, here we take a look at the Ranji Trophy winners and runners up list year-wise from 1934-35 to 2021-22:

Season Winner Runner Up
2020-21 Not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2019-20 Saurashtra Bengal
2018-19 Vidarbha Saurashtra
2017-18 Vidarbha Delhi
2016-17 Gujarat Mumbai
2015-16 Mumbai Saurashtra
2014-15 Karnataka Tamil Nadu
2013-14 Karnataka Maharashtra
2012-13 Mumbai Saurashtra
2011-12 Rajasthan Tamil Nadu
2010-11 Rajasthan Baroda
2009-10 Mumbai Karnataka
2008-09 Mumbai Uttar Pradesh
2007-08 Delhi Uttar Pradesh
2006-07 Mumbai Bengal
2005-06 Uttar Pradesh Bengal
2004-05 Railways Punjab
2003-04 Mumbai Tamil Nadu
2002-03 Mumbai Tamil Nadu
2001-02 Railways Baroda
2000-01 Baroda Railways
1999-00 Mumbai Hyderabad
1998-99 Karnataka Madhya Pradesh
1997-98 Karnataka Uttar Pradesh
1996-97 Mumbai Delhi
1995-96 Karnataka Tamil Nadu
1994-95 Bombay Punjab
1993-94 Bombay Bengal
1992-93 Punjab Maharashtra
1991-92 Delhi Tamil Nadu
1990-91 Haryana Bombay
1989-90 Bengal Delhi
1988-89 Delhi Bengal
1987-88 Tamil Nadu Railways
1986-87 Hyderabad Delhi
1985-86 Delhi Haryana
1984-85 Bombay Delhi
1983-84 Bombay Delhi
1982-83 Karnataka Bombay
1981-82 Delhi Karnataka
1980-81 Bombay Delhi
1979-80 Delhi Bombay
1978-79 Delhi Karnataka
1977-78 Karnataka Uttar Pradesh
1976-77 Bombay Delhi
1975-76 Bombay Bihar
1974-75 Bombay Karnataka
1973-74 Karnataka Rajasthan
1972-73 Bombay Tamil Nadu
1971-72 Bombay Bengal
1970-71 Bombay Maharashtra
1969-70 Bombay Rajasthan
1968-69 Bombay Bengal
1967-68 Bombay Madras
1966-67 Bombay Rajasthan
1965-66 Bombay Rajasthan
1964-65 Bombay Hyderabad
1963-64 Bombay Rajasthan
1962-63 Bombay Rajasthan
1961-62 Bombay Rajasthan
1960-61 Bombay Rajasthan
1959-60 Bombay Mysore
1958-59 Bombay Bengal
1957-58 Baroda Services
1956-57 Bombay Services
1955-56 Bombay Bengal
1954-55 Madras Holkar
1953-54 Bombay Holkar
1952-53 Holkar Bengal
1951-52 Bombay Holkar
1950-51 Holkar Gujarat
1949-50 Baroda Holkar
1948-49 Bombay Baroda
1947-48 Holkar Bombay
1946-47 Baroda Holkar
1945-46 Holkar Baroda
1944-45 Bombay Holkar
1943-44 Western India Bengal
1942-43 Baroda Hyderabad
1941-42 Bombay Mysore
1940-41 Maharashtra Madras
1939-40 Maharashtra United Provinces
1938-39 Bengal Southern Punjab
1937-38 Hyderabad Nawanagar
1936-37 Nawanagar Bengal
1935-36 Bombay Madras
1934-35 Bombay Northern India
