Ranji Trophy Winners List Season-Wise | Ranji Trophy All Time Winners and Runners Up List From 1934 To 2022

Ranji Trophy is an annual domestic first-class cricket competition organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) played between the country's state and regional cricket associations.
The premier domestic competition named after the first Indian cricketer, Ranjitsinhji, who was also known as 'Ranji', was launched in 1934-35 featuring 15 teams in four zones in a knockout format and has since expanded to a 32-team tournament in league and knockout format.
The first ever edition was won by Bombay now known as Mumbai, who have also won the Ranji Trophy the most. Record champions Mumbai have won the Ranji Trophy 41 times so far. Mumbai have also reached the final 46 times.
Karnataka earlier played as Mysore is the second most successful team in the Ranji Trophy, having won the title 8 times and finished runners up 6 times followed by Delhi, who have won the title 7 times and finished as runners up 8 times.
The Ranji Trophy has been held every season since it's inception bar the 2020-21 season, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, here we take a look at the Ranji Trophy winners and runners up list year-wise from 1934-35 to 2021-22:
|Season
|Winner
|Runner Up
|2020-21
|Not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|2019-20
|Saurashtra
|Bengal
|2018-19
|Vidarbha
|Saurashtra
|2017-18
|Vidarbha
|Delhi
|2016-17
|Gujarat
|Mumbai
|2015-16
|Mumbai
|Saurashtra
|2014-15
|Karnataka
|Tamil Nadu
|2013-14
|Karnataka
|Maharashtra
|2012-13
|Mumbai
|Saurashtra
|2011-12
|Rajasthan
|Tamil Nadu
|2010-11
|Rajasthan
|Baroda
|2009-10
|Mumbai
|Karnataka
|2008-09
|Mumbai
|Uttar Pradesh
|2007-08
|Delhi
|Uttar Pradesh
|2006-07
|Mumbai
|Bengal
|2005-06
|Uttar Pradesh
|Bengal
|2004-05
|Railways
|Punjab
|2003-04
|Mumbai
|Tamil Nadu
|2002-03
|Mumbai
|Tamil Nadu
|2001-02
|Railways
|Baroda
|2000-01
|Baroda
|Railways
|1999-00
|Mumbai
|Hyderabad
|1998-99
|Karnataka
|Madhya Pradesh
|1997-98
|Karnataka
|Uttar Pradesh
|1996-97
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|1995-96
|Karnataka
|Tamil Nadu
|1994-95
|Bombay
|Punjab
|1993-94
|Bombay
|Bengal
|1992-93
|Punjab
|Maharashtra
|1991-92
|Delhi
|Tamil Nadu
|1990-91
|Haryana
|Bombay
|1989-90
|Bengal
|Delhi
|1988-89
|Delhi
|Bengal
|1987-88
|Tamil Nadu
|Railways
|1986-87
|Hyderabad
|Delhi
|1985-86
|Delhi
|Haryana
|1984-85
|Bombay
|Delhi
|1983-84
|Bombay
|Delhi
|1982-83
|Karnataka
|Bombay
|1981-82
|Delhi
|Karnataka
|1980-81
|Bombay
|Delhi
|1979-80
|Delhi
|Bombay
|1978-79
|Delhi
|Karnataka
|1977-78
|Karnataka
|Uttar Pradesh
|1976-77
|Bombay
|Delhi
|1975-76
|Bombay
|Bihar
|1974-75
|Bombay
|Karnataka
|1973-74
|Karnataka
|Rajasthan
|1972-73
|Bombay
|Tamil Nadu
|1971-72
|Bombay
|Bengal
|1970-71
|Bombay
|Maharashtra
|1969-70
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1968-69
|Bombay
|Bengal
|1967-68
|Bombay
|Madras
|1966-67
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1965-66
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1964-65
|Bombay
|Hyderabad
|1963-64
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1962-63
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1961-62
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1960-61
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1959-60
|Bombay
|Mysore
|1958-59
|Bombay
|Bengal
|1957-58
|Baroda
|Services
|1956-57
|Bombay
|Services
|1955-56
|Bombay
|Bengal
|1954-55
|Madras
|Holkar
|1953-54
|Bombay
|Holkar
|1952-53
|Holkar
|Bengal
|1951-52
|Bombay
|Holkar
|1950-51
|Holkar
|Gujarat
|1949-50
|Baroda
|Holkar
|1948-49
|Bombay
|Baroda
|1947-48
|Holkar
|Bombay
|1946-47
|Baroda
|Holkar
|1945-46
|Holkar
|Baroda
|1944-45
|Bombay
|Holkar
|1943-44
|Western India
|Bengal
|1942-43
|Baroda
|Hyderabad
|1941-42
|Bombay
|Mysore
|1940-41
|Maharashtra
|Madras
|1939-40
|Maharashtra
|United Provinces
|1938-39
|Bengal
|Southern Punjab
|1937-38
|Hyderabad
|Nawanagar
|1936-37
|Nawanagar
|Bengal
|1935-36
|Bombay
|Madras
|1934-35
|Bombay
|Northern India
