Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rashid Khan to captain Afghanistan in Bangladesh

By Pti
Rashid to captain Afghanistan in Bangladesh

Kabul, Aug 20: Star spinner Rashid Khan will captain Afghanistan in the one-off Test against Bangladesh besides the T20 tri-series also featuring Zimbabwe, the country's cricket board announced on Tuesday.

Rashid was named Afghanistan skipper following the team's winless campaign at the World Cup last month. Gulbadin Naib had captained the team in the World Cup.

Chief selector Andy Moles, who was accompanied by members of the selection committee Mujahid Zadran, announced both squads at the Afghanistan Cricket Board headquarters here.

The Test squad will leave for Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for a training camp before travelling to Bangladesh on August 30 to play the one-off match against the hosts from September 5-9.

In the triangular series, Afghanistan are scheduled to play their first match on September 14 against Zimbabwe, second against Bangladesh on September 15, third against Zimbabwe on September 20 and fourth against Bangladesh on September 21. The final will be held on September 24.

The 15-member squad for the only Test against Bangladesh:

Rashid Khan (C), Ihsanullah Janat, Javid Ahmadi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Qais Ahmad, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Afsar Zazai and Shapoor Zadran.

The squad for the Afghanistan-Bangladesh- Zimbabwe T20I Triangular Series:

Rashid Khan (C), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Najeeb Tarakai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Najib Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazal Niazai, Dawlat Zadran and Naveen ul Haq.

More AFGHANISTAN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue