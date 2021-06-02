Ravi Shastri on World Test Championship: WTC final should be best-of-three affair in long run

The Men in Blue are set to take New Zealand in the final of the inaugural edition. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team is set to leave for the UK in the early hours of Thursday.

The WTC final will be played on June 18 in Southampton. Following that India will take on England in five matches starting August 4.

Speaking during a virtual pre-departure press conference, head coach Shastri said, "I think ideally, in the long run, if they want to pursue with this Test championship, a best of three final would be ideal. A three match series as a culmination of two and a half years of cricket.

"But they need to finish off the Future Tours Program (FTP) and then start all over again. So one off is one off, guys have earned their stripes, and this is not a team that has suddenly blossomed overnight."

The Indian team will fly to the UK after a 14-day quarantine while New Zealand are already getting valuable practice with the two-match series underway against England.

Talking about the final, Shastri said the WTC finale is a massive game. "See, it is the first time that you have a Test Championship final. When you look at the magnitude of the game that's going to be played, I think this is the biggest, if not the biggest ever, because it's the toughest form of the game.

"It's a format that tests you. It's not happened over three days or three months, it's happened over two years, where teams have played each other around the world, and earned their stripes to play the finals so it's one heck of an event," signed off Shastri.

Source: With inputs from PTI