Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ravi Shastri retained as India coach: A timeline of his stint as coach

By
Ravi Shastri retained as India coach: A timeline of his stint as coach
Ravi Shastri retained as India coach: A timeline of his stint as coach

Bengaluru, August 16: Ravi Shastri has been retained unanimously as the head coach of Indian cricket team till 2021. The Kapil Dev-led CAC had five more candidates in front of them but Shastri pipped close contest from Mike Hesson and Tom Moody to remain in the hot seat.

Here's MyKhel looks back at some of the highs and lows of Shastri's stint as India coach.

1. 2007 -- Interim coach: Shastri took over as India's coach a for the tour of Bangladesh and India won the series quite easily. However, Shastri decided against continuing in the role, stepping down after the tour. India went to the subsquent tour of England without a head coach but won the Test series after a gap of over two decades.

2. 2014-2016 -- Team Director: Shastri was appointed as Team Director in 2014 when India was in England and after MS Dhoni's side lost the Test series. Duncan Fletcher was the coach then. After the resignation of Fletcher, Shastri continued in the role and the biggest flip during this tenure was India's semifinal exit from the ICC World Cup 2015. He stepped down once Anil Kumble was appointed as full time head coach.

3. 2017 -- Full time head coach: After the fall out between Kohli and Kumble post the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, the latter resigned from the post. The BCCI appointed Shastri as full time coach and in this reign India achieved a major overseas series win in Australia, a first in India's cricketing history.

But they failed in South Africa and England and exited from the ICC World Cup 2019 in the semifinals. But over all his record as a coach remained quite good. India have won 13 out of 21 Tests, 43 out of 60 ODIs and 25 T20 Internationals out of 36 on his watch.

4. 2019 -- reappointed as head coach: Shastri's new term will last till 2021 and will start with the home series against South Africa. The term will also see some important assignments like the tour of New Zealand and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

More RAVI SHASTRI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ravi Shastri to stay as India coach
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 20:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue