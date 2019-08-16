Ravi Shastri retained as India coach: A timeline of his stint as coach

Here's MyKhel looks back at some of the highs and lows of Shastri's stint as India coach.

1. 2007 -- Interim coach: Shastri took over as India's coach a for the tour of Bangladesh and India won the series quite easily. However, Shastri decided against continuing in the role, stepping down after the tour. India went to the subsquent tour of England without a head coach but won the Test series after a gap of over two decades.

2. 2014-2016 -- Team Director: Shastri was appointed as Team Director in 2014 when India was in England and after MS Dhoni's side lost the Test series. Duncan Fletcher was the coach then. After the resignation of Fletcher, Shastri continued in the role and the biggest flip during this tenure was India's semifinal exit from the ICC World Cup 2015. He stepped down once Anil Kumble was appointed as full time head coach.

3. 2017 -- Full time head coach: After the fall out between Kohli and Kumble post the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, the latter resigned from the post. The BCCI appointed Shastri as full time coach and in this reign India achieved a major overseas series win in Australia, a first in India's cricketing history.

But they failed in South Africa and England and exited from the ICC World Cup 2019 in the semifinals. But over all his record as a coach remained quite good. India have won 13 out of 21 Tests, 43 out of 60 ODIs and 25 T20 Internationals out of 36 on his watch.

4. 2019 -- reappointed as head coach: Shastri's new term will last till 2021 and will start with the home series against South Africa. The term will also see some important assignments like the tour of New Zealand and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.