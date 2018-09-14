Cricket

Ravi Shastri wants warm-up games before Australia Test series

India head coach Ravi Shastri (left) and captain Virat Kohli
Bengaluru, September 13: After opting not to play enough warm-up games ahead of the England tour was questioned, India's head coach Ravi Shastri now says they have requested the BCCI to arrange for a couple of practice matches before the Austrtalia tour kicks off later this year.

India played just one warm-up game ahead of the five-Test series against England, which they lost 1-4. Even the lone four-day practice match against county side Essex was reduced to three days as the visitors were unhappy with the condition of the pitch and the outfield.

India coach Shastri said on Thursday (September 13) he was not against the idea of playing practice games.

"Absolutely not. Why would we be?. You can only see the results (in the England Tests). Every time after the second Test we have improved. You can still get better. But why can't we be in that position in the first Test match?," he was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Although Shastri wants the Indian team to play practice games ahead of the Test series against Australia, the Indian coach is doubtful if they could be arranged due to a packed schedule.

"If you have two or three games against weaker sides we don't mind because it is a game. But when you have a schedule as tight as this and when you have a memorandum of understanding that has already been formulated, with a choc-a-bloc calendar, there is very little you can do.

"Now, we have requested for a couple of games in Australia before the Test series. But is there space (to play those matches)? That is the question," he said.

India's tour Down Under will start with a three-match T20I series which begins on November 21 and will be followed by the four match Test series starting from December 6.

(With inputs from PTI)

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 9:09 [IST]
