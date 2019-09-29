Ravi Shastri will be reappointed as India Head Coach if Kapil Dev-led CAC found guilty of conflict of interest

BCCI ethics officer sends conflict of interest notice to CAC

The BCCI Ethics Officer D K Jain on Saturday (September 28) sent a notice to CAC asking the former cricketers who picked the current India coach to respond by October 10 to the Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against them.

MPCA life member Sanjiv Gupta had filed the complaint against the trio who picked the former India cricketer, Shastri, as the head coach in August.

"Yes, they have been asked to respond to the complaint with affidavits," a BCCI official told PTI.

As per the BCCI constitution, no individual can hold more than one post at the same time. In the complaint, Gupta has claimed that the CAC members don multiple cricketing roles. He wrote that 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil is conflicted as he is a commentator, owner of a floodlight company, member of Indian Cricketers Association, besides his CAC role.

Likewise, Gupta alleged that Gaekwad too is conflicted as he owns an academy and is a member of the BCCI Affiliation Committee. Rangaswamy, a former Indian women's team captain, is alleged to be conflicted because of her multiple roles with the CAC and ICA.

As per an IANS, a board functionary told the news agency that Shastri - whose appointed as the head coach till World T20 2021 - would unnecessarily have to face the embarrassment of undergoing the process of appointment again if Jain finds the CAC members to have a conflict of interest.

"The appointment of Shastri as the head coach will obviously have to be done once again if the committee members who appointed him are found to have a conflict of interest. A new committee will then have to be formed and the whole process has to be re-opened and re-done keeping the newly registered BCCI constitution in mind as the constitution now clearly says that only a CAC can appoint the head coach of the Indian team," the functionary explained.

Meanwhile, Shantha Rangaswamy has stepped down from her position as a member of the CAC and director of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) after being served the Conflict of Interest notice.

"I have other plans so have decided to move on. The CAC was anyway meeting once in a year, or once in two years so I did not understand the conflict," Rangaswamy told PTI.