Ravindra Jadeja Captaincy Record and Stats in IPL So Far; runs, wickets, best bowling figures

Mumbai, March 24: Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will start a new era when he'll step into the middle for the toss as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday (March 26).
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on IPL 2021 runner-ups Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 opener at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. However, they'll not be led by the fan-favourite MS Dhoni. After leading the side for 12 seasons, Dhoni has stepped down as the captain of the franchise and passed on the baton to Jadeja.
Jadeja will start the new era as he's set to become only the third cricketer to lead the Chennai-based franchise, after Dhoni and Suresh Raina - who led the franchise in Dhoni's absence.
Jadeja - who has been a part of the cash-rich league since the inception of the tournament - was picked up by CSK during IPL 2012. The left-handed batter and left-arm spinner from Saurashtra started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals in 2008 where he played a crucial role in his team's title triumph. Shane Warne-led Royals defeated MS Dhoni-led CSK in the final.
Later in IPL 2011 auction, Jadeja was bought by Kochi Tuskers Kerala (now defunct) but he couldn't play in the tournament after suffering a year-long ban due to contractual irregularities.
In IPL 2012 auction, the southpaw was bought by CSK and the Saurashtra cricketer went on establishing himself as a key member of the side under Dhoni's leadership.
During IPL 2016-2017 seasons, when CSK was banned for a period of two years, Jadeja played for IPL side Gujarat Lions. In 2018, he was once again united with CSK and from then on, he has gone from strength to strength to establish himself as a genuine all-rounder.
Ravindra Jadeja IPL career:
Total Matches: 200
Runs: 2386
Wickets: 127
Highest Score: 62*
Fifties: 2
Sixes: 85
Fours: 175
Catches: 81
Best Bowling Figures: 5-16
4-wicket-hauls: 3
5-wicket-haul: 1
Ravindra Jadeja's performance for CSK over the years:
IPL 2012:
19 matches; 191 runs; 12 wickets
IPL 2013:
18 Matches; 201 runs; 13 wickets
IPL 2014:
16 Matches; 146 runs; 19 wickets
IPL 2015:
17 Matches; 132 runs; 11 wickets
IPL 2018:
16 Matches; 89 runs; 11 wickets
IPL 2019:
16 Matches; 106 runs; 15 wickets
IPL 2020:
14 Matches; 232 runs; 6 wickets
IPL 2021:
16 Matches; 227 runs; 13 wickets
Stats as captain:
Ravindra Jadeja has never led a Ranji team or an IPL side in the past. The last time he captained a side was on 28 October 2007 when he led Saurashtra U19 against Mumbai U19 in the Vinoo Mankad U19 tournament at the Western Railway Ground in Rajkot.
