Ravindra Jadeja's wife caught without mask, argues with cops in Rajkot

The India all-rounder was also seen driving the car at the time of the incident on Monday (August 10) night. While he was wearing a mask, his wife Rivaba wasn't, a senior officer said.

The Saurashtra cricketer's wife had a heated argument with head constable Sonal Gosai when the latter stopped her car at Kisanpara Chowk after noticing that she was not wearing a mask, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoharsinh Jadeja told PTI.

"Our primary investigation has revealed that Rivaba Jadeja was not wearing a mask. While it is a matter of investigation why the issue escalated, we have learnt that both the parties entered into a verbal spat," the DCP said.

Following the argument, Gosai complained of uneasiness and was taken to a nearby hospital, he said. She was discharged after half an hour and is fine now, the officer said, adding that no FIR has been lodged as yet. The COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise in the country with 22 lakh active cases have been reported.

