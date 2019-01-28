Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rayudu suspended from bowling in international cricket

By
Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu has been suspended from bowling in international cricket

Dubai, Jnauary 28: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended India's Ambati Rayudu from bowling in international matches.

It may be recalled that the 33-year-old was reported for suspect action on January 13 during the first One-day International of their series against Australia in Sydney.

Though he had time to correct it, Rayudu opted not to submit to a test of his bowling action within the stipulated period of 14 days of being reported for a suspect action, and therefore was been suspended with immediate effect in accordance with clause 4.2 of the ICC regulations.

The suspension will remain in place until he is tested, and can demonstrate he is able to bowl with a legal action.

However, according to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rayudu may be allowed to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of the BCCI.

But the Hyderabad captain does not roll his arms much over in domestic cricket and had even called time on his career in the longer-format of first-class cricket including Ranji Trophy.

Rayudu, who is being groomed as No.4 batsman going into the ODI World Cup in England, is currently part of the Indian team, which is currently playing a five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

In the 49 ODIs he has played so far, Rayudu has picked up just three wickets at an average of 41.33 and an economy of 6.14 runs per over.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 138/1 (25.4 vs NZL 243
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 14:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue