Rayudu suspended from bowling in international cricket

It may be recalled that the 33-year-old was reported for suspect action on January 13 during the first One-day International of their series against Australia in Sydney.

Though he had time to correct it, Rayudu opted not to submit to a test of his bowling action within the stipulated period of 14 days of being reported for a suspect action, and therefore was been suspended with immediate effect in accordance with clause 4.2 of the ICC regulations.

JUST IN: Ambati Rayudu has been suspended from bowling in international cricket.



— ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2019

The suspension will remain in place until he is tested, and can demonstrate he is able to bowl with a legal action.

However, according to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rayudu may be allowed to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of the BCCI.

But the Hyderabad captain does not roll his arms much over in domestic cricket and had even called time on his career in the longer-format of first-class cricket including Ranji Trophy.

Rayudu, who is being groomed as No.4 batsman going into the ODI World Cup in England, is currently part of the Indian team, which is currently playing a five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

In the 49 ODIs he has played so far, Rayudu has picked up just three wickets at an average of 41.33 and an economy of 6.14 runs per over.