India Vs Australia: Ambati Rayudu reported for suspect bowling action

As per an ICC release, "The match officials' report, which was handed over to the India team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 33-year-old off-spinner's bowling action."

Rayudu's bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. He is required to undergo testing within 14 days but he is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.

Kohli was criticised during the first ODI for asking Rayudu to bowl in the middle overs as the Hyderabadi cricketer hardly bowled in the international cricket in the past.

Rayudu's action coming under scanner will be a major blow for India if they want to utilise him as a part-time bowler. India already have Kedar Jadhav in their ranks who is a decent spinner in the middle overs.

India will play Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday (January 15). The visitors are already 1-0 down in the three ODI series and must be rearing for a win to square off the series and take it to the third and deciding game at Melbourne on January 18.

Riding on Jhye Richardon's sensational bowling and decent batting effort from their batsmen, Australia defeated India by 34 runs in the first ODI. After posting 288/5 in the stipulated 50 overs, the Aussies restricted the Men In Blue to 254/9.