RCB sack head coach Daniel Vettori and other backroom staff

However, Ashish Nehra, who was drafted into the team by skipper Virat Kohli as bowling mentor, survives the wholescale changes, reports Mumbai Mirror. The decision was taken by Diageo, the UK-based present owners of the RCB.

There is change even in the administrative set-up, with Sanjeev Churiwala replacing previous boss Amrit Thomas. And the changes apparently have been suggested by Kohli.

It's been reported that the RCB will select new set of coaches in a week's time and at the present Gary Kirsten, the former India coach, is tipped to take over as the head coach. Kirsten is already in the RCB set up as a batting consultant. Despite having a star studded line-up RCB could only manage a sixth placed finish in IPL 2018 and just six wins from 14 matches.

#FlashbackFriday A quickfire 45(31) from @ImMananVohra against MI helped him become the first uncapped player to reach to 1000 VIVO IPL runs. #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/n0j7ImRKHN — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) August 24, 2018

Some reports suggested that India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, who is currently in England, may be approached to take over the head coach job but in that case it will be in direct conflict with his role with the national team. But there were attempts to make exceptions to the case, primarily to allow India head coach Ravi Shastri to do commentary during the IPL, but they were shot down by the Committee of Administrators appointed by the Supreme Court.

Other changes in backroom staff in the IPL teams



Kings XI Punjab: Brad Hodge may have to vacate the head coach role next season. Kings who started with a bang gradually tapered off as the season progressed and finished seventh in the league phase.

Rajasthan Royals: Mentor Shane Warne could accept a full-time coaching job with the team.

Delhi Daredevils: Coach Ricky Ponting may get one more year in the hot seat despite his team finishing on the bottom of the table. Ponting has a contract with the Daredevils that runs till the end of the 2019 IPL season, and the way the team showed fight in the last stages of the IPL 2018 under Shreyas Iyer too might have saved Ponting for the time being.