RCB vs RR IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Scorecard, Post-Match Presentation

The win has powered RR to the top of the table with 12 points, same as Gujarat Titans but the Royals have a better net run rate after this win, +0.561 to the former’s +0-396.

RCB have stuck to the 5th place with 10 points but their NRR has alarmingly slipped to -0.572 after two defeats in a row to Sunrisers Hyderabad and to Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday night.

So, here are the full list of awards, man of the match and post-match presentation highlights from the RCB vs RR match.

Full list of Awards (All awards carry Rs 1 lakh)

Super Striker of the match: Riyan Parag (RR)

Game Changer: Kuldeep Sen (RR)

Let’s Crack it 6s: Riyan Parag (RR)

Power Player of the Match: Mohammad Siraj (RCB)

Most Valuable Asset: Riyan Parag (RR)

Fastest Delivery: Kuldeep Sen (RR, 146.9 kmph)

On the Go 4s: R Ashwin (RR)

Player of the Match: Riyan Parag.

Players’ Comments

Faf du Plessis, RCB Captain: “It's pretty similar to the previous game. If you hit the deck hard in the first few overs, it is hard to get away. The dropped chance cost us. The top order is a trick we need to fix. You need someone in the top four to bat through and we haven't done that consistently.

We tried changing the batting lineup today and we feel that they can try playing positively. Can't go into a shell. Great players go through phases like this and we wanted to get him in the game straightaway so that he doesn't sit in the sidelines and think about the game. It's a game of confidence.”

Kuldeep Sen, RR fast bowler: “After my second game, I missed a couple of games as I suffered a side strain at the nets during practice. Watching Hazlewood and Siraj, I realised that the ball was stopping a bit. So the plan was to bowl hard lengths. The talks were about hitting the right lengths and preventing run-flow, since we had seen that in the first innings.”

Sanju Samson, RR captain: It is really great win looking at the start we had. It was looking dicey after the 15 overs and it all thanks to a certain Riyan Parag. We have been backing him and he came in and showed the world how explosive he can be. We were 10-15 runs short with no dew and the wicket turning a bit.

“We were waiting for the back end of the batting order to go out and win matches. Almost everyone has put up a match-winning performance until now. The chat before the second innings was that in a total like this and conditions like this, it is tough for batters to change gears. It was a matter of putting in pressure.

“We do make a couple of changes here and there based on the opponents and conditions. But it is important to give clarity to people who are being dropped. Credit to Karun to accept and understand that we needed Mitchell's one over today and he can come in later.”

Riyan Parag, RR, Player of the Match: “A little bit of satisfaction. The Royals have backed me for the last three years and I am paying off bit by bit. I love pressure and try to showcase my abilities and do my best. During the timeout, we agreed on 140 to be a good score and we tried that and worked well in the end. Hasaranga's second over to me, I wanted to target him but had to curtail it because we lost wickets and then go after Hazlewood and Harshal.”