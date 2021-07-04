Record-breaker Mithali Raj leads India to consolation win

Chasing England's moderate target of 220, Mithali remained unbeaten on 75 as India pulled off a consolation win with stylish left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana chipping in with a breezy 49 off 57 balls at the top of the order.

The talismanic India batter got to the milestone with a boundary down the ground off Nat Schiver in the 23rd over.

ICC Ranking for women: Mithali Raj returns to top 5 in ODIs for the first time since 2019

Mithali has now became the world's most prolific batter in women's internationals, overtaking Edwards' 10,273 runs.

Mithali's innings which started off slowly, picked pace later as she hit eight boundaries in her 86-ball knock.

She was well-supported by No. 7 Sneh Rana, who has been find of the tour and produced a timely 22-ball 24 for a match-winning 50-run partnership with her captain.

India women had already lost the three-match ODI series to England Women after losing the first two ODIs.

England, who were put into bat first, were bowled out for 219 in the match reduced to 47-overs-a-side due to rain.

After initial wobble, India overhauled the target in 46.3 overs with Mithali and Smriti doing the bulk of the scoring in a last-minute thriller.

It was India's first win on the tour of the Old Blighty. The one-off Test between the two sides had ended in a draw.

The two teams will square off again for a three-match T20 series beginning in Northampton on July 9 with Harmanpreet Kaur taking over the captaincy from Mithali.