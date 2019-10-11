Cricket
Records tumble as Virat Kohli hits 7th double century, 7000 Test runs, goes past Don Bradman & More

By
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Pune, Oct 11: After getting to his first Test century in the year 2019, talismanic India cricketer Virat Kohli went on to convert his century into a double hundred on day two of Pune Test against South Africa on Friday (October 11).

This is Kohli's seventh 200-plus total in the longer format of the game and all of them came as a captain, which is also a record. The last time a hundred came from the bat of the Indian swashbuckler was at Perth in December 2018.

Virat Kohli breaks Sir Don Bradman's record as Test captain

Kohli went on posting 254* before he declared the Indian innings at 601/5. This is his highest individual total in Test cricket. The Delhi cricketer is only the fifth man to record 250 in a Test innings for India (Virender Sehwag four times, VVS Laxman, Dravid and Karun Nair have done it once).

Virat Kohli scores his 26th Test century, equals Steve Smith

After completing his 150 against the Proteas, Kohli also surpassed Sir Don Bradman's major record in Tests. Kohli now has 9 150-plus scores in the longer format of the game while Don Bradman had played 150-plus innings on 8 such occasions.

Kohli equals Mahela Jayawardene's record

With his maiden double century against South Africa, Kohli equalled former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene and legendar England cricketer Sir Wally Hammond to notch up seven 200-plus totals in the longer format of the game.

Most Test Double Hundreds

12 - Sir Don Bradman

11 - Kumar Sangakkara

9 - Brian Lara

7 - VIRAT KOHLI / Wally Hammond / Mahela Jayawardena

6 - Sachin Tendulkar / Virender Sehwag / Javed Miandad / Marvan Atapattu /Ricky Ponting / Younis Khan

Leapfrogs Sachin, Sehwag

Leapfrogs Sachin, Sehwag

The 30-year-old has slammed most double centuries for India in Test cricket as he surpassed greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, both of whom had scored in excess of 200s on six occasions. The fact that all of Kohli's double centuries came as a skipper makes the achievement sweeter.

Most 200s for India in Test cricket:

7 Virat Kohli*

6 Sachin Tendulkar/ Virender Sehwag

5 Rahul Dravid

4 Sunil Gavaskar

7000 Test runs for Kohli

Kohli also completed 7000 Test runs in this innings and he's now only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly.

Most Test runs from Indians

Sachin - 15921

Dravid - 13265

Gavaskar - 10122

Laxman - 8781

Sehwag - 8503

Ganguly - 7212

Kohli equalled the likes of Gary Sobers and Kumar Sangakkara as he entered the elite 7000 runs club. He's only behind Sir Wally Hammond, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar to this club.

Fewest innings to 7000 Test runs

131 Wally Hammond

134 Virender Sehwag

136 Sachin Tendulkar

138 Gary Sobers/ Kumar Sangakkara/ Virat Kohli

139 Mohd Yousuf

Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 15:46 [IST]
