Records tumble as Virat Kohli hits 7th double century, 7000 Test runs, goes past Don Bradman & More

Kohli equals Mahela Jayawardene's record
With his maiden double century against South Africa, Kohli equalled former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene and legendar England cricketer Sir Wally Hammond to notch up seven 200-plus totals in the longer format of the game.
Most Test Double Hundreds
12 - Sir Don Bradman
11 - Kumar Sangakkara
9 - Brian Lara
7 - VIRAT KOHLI / Wally Hammond / Mahela Jayawardena
6 - Sachin Tendulkar / Virender Sehwag / Javed Miandad / Marvan Atapattu /Ricky Ponting / Younis Khan
Leapfrogs Sachin, Sehwag
The 30-year-old has slammed most double centuries for India in Test cricket as he surpassed greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, both of whom had scored in excess of 200s on six occasions. The fact that all of Kohli's double centuries came as a skipper makes the achievement sweeter.
Most 200s for India in Test cricket:
7 Virat Kohli*
6 Sachin Tendulkar/ Virender Sehwag
5 Rahul Dravid
4 Sunil Gavaskar
7000 Test runs for Kohli
Kohli also completed 7000 Test runs in this innings and he's now only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly.
Most Test runs from Indians
Sachin - 15921
Dravid - 13265
Gavaskar - 10122
Laxman - 8781
Sehwag - 8503
Ganguly - 7212
Kohli equalled the likes of Gary Sobers and Kumar Sangakkara as he entered the elite 7000 runs club. He's only behind Sir Wally Hammond, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar to this club.
Fewest innings to 7000 Test runs
131 Wally Hammond
134 Virender Sehwag
136 Sachin Tendulkar
138 Gary Sobers/ Kumar Sangakkara/ Virat Kohli
139 Mohd Yousuf