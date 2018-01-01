Recovering Craig Overton sets his eyes on Sydney Test

Sydney, January 1: England seamer Craig Overton is hoping to be fit for the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney starting from Wednesday.

The 23-year-old sat out of the drawn fourth Test in Melbourne due to a fractured rib, but told the ECB website he has his sights set on Sydney.

"It's OK - it's obviously still a bit sore but I've been doing some work in the gym and I'm running round with less pain now, so hopefully Sydney will be all good for me," he said.

"I was . It is probably the biggest Test match of the year, especially against the Aussies out here on Boxing Day in front of 90,000 people.

Unfortunately it just came a little bit too soon, but that's the way it goes sometimes in professional sport - you can't always be fit, but you have to bounce back from it and hopefully I'll be fit for the next one."

Reflecting on his Test experience so far, he said: "I've really loved it - playing in front of big crowds and the big stadiums has been really good fun and I can't wait to get back into it.

"As a kid you dream of playing Test and know it's going to be tough - the lads are a good group who have welcomed me nicely and it's great to be a part of."

Overton was also boosted by the presence of his parents, Helen and Mark, who flew out to watch the first three Tests of the series before returning home for Christmas.

"To play in two Tests that my parents were able to see was really nice - it makes it more special that they were out here to see it," he said.

Overton was replaced by Surrey seamer Tom Curran in Melbourne, and the 22-year-old impressed without quite having the impact of the Somerset man - though, in a bizarre quirk, both claimed Steve Smith as their maiden Test scalp.

A straight swap could be on the cards if Overton proves his fitness.