Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Refreshing to hear Virat Kohli talk so honestly and openly: Shane Warne

By
Refreshing to hear Virat Kohli talk so honestly and openly: Shane Warne

New Delhi, Feb 11: Former Australia captain and legendary spinner Shane Warne lauded India captain Virat Kohli for the latter's aggressive brand of captaincy and his honest approach toward the game.

Warne who was named the brand ambassador of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (February 10) praised Kohli for standing up for what he believes in. According to Warne, it was this quality of the Delhi cricketer, which made him the most popular cricketer.

"He's fantastic. I love watching him bat and I love listening to him. I am a big fan. You know what he does? He stands up for what he believes in. He speaks how he feels and he's real. He's emotional, a bit too emotional sometimes on the field. But that's the part of the charm," Warne told Times of India, in an interview.

Warne named RR brand ambassador

The legendary leg-spinner praised Kohli's competitiveness and pure desire to get the job done.

"I think world cricket loves him. Everyone loves Virat Kohli because it's refreshing to hearing him talk so honestly and openly. He loves confrontation. That's why he has those 100s in chases. How many, 23, 24? The next best is how much? I can't remember who's second. That's something inbuilt into you. That's not skill or talent. He's got a lot of that. That is just pure competitiveness and pure desire - to get the job done," said Warne.

Warne in love with Kohlis captaincy

When asked about the controversial chapter of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul when the cricketers were suspended by the BCCI for their sexist remarks on the TV chat show Koffee With Karan.

"We live in a world that's increasingly becoming politically correct. And what we want to see from sportspersons is them being real. We want to see their emotions, see them playing with freedom, expressing themselves. We don't want to see them conforming. For instance, most player interviews these days go like this: Question: Well, that was a fantastic result today. How do you feel? Answer: Well, it was a great team effort. Everybody played well and did their part. I'm just trying my best and happy to contribute to the team - That's what everyone says. Guys have to get more real," said Warne, who found himself at loggerhead with his cricket board and was mired in several controversies during his illustrious career.

After playing a mentor's role for the Royals last season, Warne will be associated with the team in a new role from this year onwards. Warne, who led Rajasthan Royals to its first and only IPL title in 2008, captained the Royals for four seasons until 2011, after which he retired from all forms of cricket.

"I'm very happy to be back with the Royals and I'm grateful to the team and the fans for their constant support. It was important for us to retain our established values but at the same time develop a new and modern identity. I am already in love with the new look of the team and hope the fans will love it too," Warne said.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 19:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue