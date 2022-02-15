Revealed! Know the reason why CSK did not buy Suresh Raina

It is worth mentioning that Raina has been one of the most successful players in the IPL history.

The 35-year-old left-handed batter is the fourth highest run-getter in the IPL with 5,528 runs and only one among six players to cross 5,000 runs in the cash-rich global franchise-based T20 tournament, held under the aegis of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

But after getting released by the CSK, there was no takers for him. He did not play in the IPL 2020 and had a below-par IPL 2021.

Raina had also retired from international cricket, and all that might have colluded in no team buying him. But still it was surprising to see the omission of Raina.

Viswanathan was candid while admitted that Raina has been consistently performing for CSK over the years and not having him was very difficult.

"Raina has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years. Of course, it was very difficult for us, no to have Raina but at the same time, you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have so that's one of the reasons why we thought he may not fit into this team," Viswanathan said in a video shared by CSK on their YouTube channel on Monday (February 14), a day after the BCCI-sanctioned mega auctions concluded in Bengaluru.

Viswanathan further added that CSK will miss Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis, who was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the auction.

"We will miss him, we will miss Faf who has been with us for the last decade, that's the process and dynamics of the auction," Viswanathan added.

The IPL 2022 season is expected to begin in the last week of March.

