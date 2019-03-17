Rishabh Pant aiming to secure World Cup berth with a good show in IPL 2019

Pant would be hoping for another dominating season with the bat for his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season.

The Delhi cricketer was quoted by Cricketnext as saying, "It will always be at the back of my mind. But right now, I am not focusing on that. I am too focused on the IPL and wanting to make my team win."

The 21-year-old aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman came under fire for his inconsistent glovework during the last two ODIs between India and Australia. Pant was given an opportunity to showcase his wicketkeeping skills after veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni was rested but a couple of errors behind the stumps brought the younger's work behind the stumps under scrutiny.

When asked about how he's working to improve his skills with the gloves Pant said, "See, as a player I want to keep improving every day. I've seen a few areas in my game where I need to work on and I've talked about my game to Mahi bhai about that. But as a player, you need to keep improving, every match, every day.

"His (Dhoni's) aura is totally different when he comes to the dressing room. The calmness is there, and you can talk to him about anything, any problem. That's the kind of aura he shares with everyone, he makes you comfortable. He gives you advice, but whether you want to take it or not is your wish," he added further.

Talking about the pressure of IPL and international cricket, Pant said, "At this level, the pressure will always be there. The pressure in international cricket is different (to the IPL), I know that but yes pressure will be there and I want to perform and make my team win."