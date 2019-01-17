Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rishabh Pant: I don't want to copy MS Dhoni

By
Rishabh Pant wants to make his own legacy (Image: Twitter)
Rishabh Pant wants to make his own legacy (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi, January 17: Rishabh Pant had an excellent tour of Australia scoring 350 runs at a shade over 58 and took 20 catches from four Tests. And several times he has been compared with legends MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist but Pant said while they remained his idols the young wicketkeeper did not want to imitate them.

1. Pant on Dhoni, Gilly

1. Pant on Dhoni, Gilly

"I do idolize Gilchrist and Mahi bhai (Dhoni). But that doesn't mean I want to become that same person. It's not about copying your idol. It's more about learning things from them. I want to be myself. I want to be Rishabh Pant," he told in an interview with Times of India.

2. On sledging

2. On sledging

"I had to change myself as a person after my father passed away two years ago. I do realize what responsibility is. If someone provokes me, I'll give it back. I had a duty to do for my team. But I know the code of conduct. I remember my values. I have sledged and people have actually loved it."

3. On his exchanges with Tim Paine

3. On his exchanges with Tim Paine

Australian Test captain Tim Paine and Pant regaled the audience with their banter aimed at each other without crossing the limits. So much was the fun that the audience was waiting for the stumps mike to be turned on. In the Pant was credited with "baby-sitter" tag and the Delhiite said "happy to see it making his mother and sister happy."

4. On criticisms about his style of batting and ‘keeping

4. On criticisms about his style of batting and ‘keeping

"I could have easily come back unbeaten in a few innings but I played the situation (while batting) and followed what the team had asked of me to do," he said. On the criticisms about his wicketkeeping skills, he said: "If someone really wants to help me then he can always come to me. You can't just criticize from a distance and then not help. I can't go up to big names just like that. Adam Gilchrist came to me by himself. We couldn't spend much time but (now) I can go to him whenever I need help," he said.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli wants India a Test superpower
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 11:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue