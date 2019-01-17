Rishabh Pant: I don't want to copy MS Dhoni

1. Pant on Dhoni, Gilly

"I do idolize Gilchrist and Mahi bhai (Dhoni). But that doesn't mean I want to become that same person. It's not about copying your idol. It's more about learning things from them. I want to be myself. I want to be Rishabh Pant," he told in an interview with Times of India.

2. On sledging

"I had to change myself as a person after my father passed away two years ago. I do realize what responsibility is. If someone provokes me, I'll give it back. I had a duty to do for my team. But I know the code of conduct. I remember my values. I have sledged and people have actually loved it."

3. On his exchanges with Tim Paine

Australian Test captain Tim Paine and Pant regaled the audience with their banter aimed at each other without crossing the limits. So much was the fun that the audience was waiting for the stumps mike to be turned on. In the Pant was credited with "baby-sitter" tag and the Delhiite said "happy to see it making his mother and sister happy."

4. On criticisms about his style of batting and ‘keeping

"I could have easily come back unbeaten in a few innings but I played the situation (while batting) and followed what the team had asked of me to do," he said. On the criticisms about his wicketkeeping skills, he said: "If someone really wants to help me then he can always come to me. You can't just criticize from a distance and then not help. I can't go up to big names just like that. Adam Gilchrist came to me by himself. We couldn't spend much time but (now) I can go to him whenever I need help," he said.