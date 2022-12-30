Rishabh Pant Injured in a Car Accident: Cricketing world sends wishes for Indian Wicketkeeper's quick recovery

New Delhi, Dec 30: The nation woke up to the disturbing news of India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant meeting with an accident. The 25-year-old cricketer was going to his home in Roorkee, Uttarakhand from Delhi when the incident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.
He was coming home to surprise his mother in Roorkee and he had planned to spend time with his family on the occasion of New Year.
Pant - who was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka - was supposed to join NCA for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy.
NCA head and former India cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted to give an update on Pant's accident and claimed the cricketer is out of danger.
The southpaw was last seen in action during the Test series in Bangladesh where he played a big role in India's series win. Pant had played a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur.
Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.
No sooner than the reports of Pant's accident emerged, the cricketing world started sending its messages for his speedy recovery.
Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022
Did I am hearing correct news of @RishabhPant17— Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) December 30, 2022
Praying for sppedy recovery to #RishabhPant#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/X6MJLfANMj
Praying for Rishabh Pants speedy recovery. Relieved to hear that he is safe and stable. #RishabhPant— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 30, 2022
Just hearing about Rishabh Pant.. I really hope he's okay. Thoughts are with him.— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 30, 2022
Get well soon bhai Allah sab thik karega @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/5lyhmc8NUj— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 30, 2022
Wishing you a quick recovery, Rishab. Our thoughts and 💛 are with you.@RishabhPant17— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 30, 2022
🙏 It was very saddening to hear about Rishabh Pant's accident. We hope & pray that he'll recover well from this.— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) December 30, 2022
❌ We request all the fans to be considerate & not share the accident pics on social media!#RishabhPant #TeamIndia #BharatArmy
Praying for a quick and complete recovery for the champ. 🙏🏽— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 30, 2022
Get well soon, @RishabhPant17.
IC: @ICC#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/iqETi7FckD
Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2022
Thinking about Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is fine and recovers soon.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2022