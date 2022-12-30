Rishabh Pant Injured in a Car Accident: Cricketing world sends wishes for Indian Wicketkeeper's quick recovery

He was coming home to surprise his mother in Roorkee and he had planned to spend time with his family on the occasion of New Year.

All That We Know on Rishabh Pant's Accident So Far

It is being reported that Pant dozed off while driving his BMW car which was the cause of the accident. He has suffered multiple injuries on his head, back and feet but is in stable condition. He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on the Delhi Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but later shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment. According to Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar, the 25-year-old told the police that he lost control of the car as he dozed off while driving. He was alone in the car at the time of the accident. As per reports, Pant escaped from the car after breaking the car's window pane. "We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We at DDCA are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery," DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said in a statement.

Pant - who was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka - was supposed to join NCA for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy.

NCA head and former India cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted to give an update on Pant's accident and claimed the cricketer is out of danger.

The southpaw was last seen in action during the Test series in Bangladesh where he played a big role in India's series win. Pant had played a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur.

Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.

No sooner than the reports of Pant's accident emerged, the cricketing world started sending its messages for his speedy recovery.

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

Did I am hearing correct news of @RishabhPant17

Praying for sppedy recovery to #RishabhPant#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/X6MJLfANMj — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) December 30, 2022

Praying for Rishabh Pants speedy recovery. Relieved to hear that he is safe and stable. #RishabhPant — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 30, 2022

Just hearing about Rishabh Pant.. I really hope he's okay. Thoughts are with him. — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 30, 2022

Get well soon bhai Allah sab thik karega @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/5lyhmc8NUj — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 30, 2022

Wishing you a quick recovery, Rishab. Our thoughts and 💛 are with you.@RishabhPant17 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 30, 2022

🙏 It was very saddening to hear about Rishabh Pant's accident. We hope & pray that he'll recover well from this.



❌ We request all the fans to be considerate & not share the accident pics on social media!#RishabhPant #TeamIndia #BharatArmy — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) December 30, 2022

Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2022

Thinking about Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is fine and recovers soon. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2022