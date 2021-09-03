Rishabh Pant is not even half of Gilchrist, mocks former Pakistan player Salman Butt

But former Pakistan opener Salman Butt said it is too early to compare Pant with Gilchrist because the Indian cricketer has not played that many matches.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Butt said: "Please don't compare a player (Rishabh Pant) with 2-3 years experience with a world-class player like Adam Gilchrist. Gilchrist was outright match-winner. He used to dominate world-class bowlers during his time. Now, only a few top-class pacers are there and Pant has played only a few good knocks so far.

"Gilchrist was a big imposing figure and Pant is not even half of Gilchrist. Gilly was a different kind of batsman altogether. Pant has to make some changes to his current technique and make some mental adjustments in Test cricket. He has to set in the crease before going for shots. He doesn't have plan B which is very necessary on pitches like England," said Butt.

Pant has been going through a horror run in England at the moment with the bat where he has failed to make even one fifty in 6 six innings. Pant though had good time behind the stumps holding on to some good catches and effecting some fine saves.

But Pant made a significant contribution to India's stirring come from behind victory over Australia earlier this year when he made an unbeaten fifty at Brisbane anchoring India's chase in the fourth innings. However, that has not had much effect in England as he looked to play attacking game from the word go against James Anderson and company.

The cavalier ways that usually gives him good results have not produced much yields in England where the ball swings and seams and demands more caution from the batsman.