Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rishabh Pant named Uttarakhand’s brand ambassador

By

Bengaluru, Aug 11: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was named as Uttarakhand’s brand ambassador on Thursday.

Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honouring Pant will inspire youngsters from the state to achieve their own identity. On Thursday, the Uttarkhand CM named Pant, who was born in Roorkee in Uttarkhand’s Haridwar district, as the brand ambassador of the state.

Naming Pant as the state’s brand ambassador at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi, Chief Minister Dhami said his achievements in the world of cricket due to his strong willpower despite coming from a very ordinary background can be a source of inspiration for everyone.

“He has carved a niche for himself in the world of cricket. He has done both his state and the country proud. Honouring him as the brand ambassador will inspire young people in the field of sports to carve an identity of their own,” Dhami said on Thursday.

Pant thanked the chief minister for conferring him with the honour and giving him an opportunity to serve the state.

Source: Inputs from PTI

Comments

MORE RISHABH PANT NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Asia Cup Records
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 19:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments