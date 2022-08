Rishabh Pant named Uttarakhand’s brand ambassador

Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honouring Pant will inspire youngsters from the state to achieve their own identity. On Thursday, the Uttarkhand CM named Pant, who was born in Roorkee in Uttarkhand’s Haridwar district, as the brand ambassador of the state.

Naming Pant as the state’s brand ambassador at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi, Chief Minister Dhami said his achievements in the world of cricket due to his strong willpower despite coming from a very ordinary background can be a source of inspiration for everyone.

“He has carved a niche for himself in the world of cricket. He has done both his state and the country proud. Honouring him as the brand ambassador will inspire young people in the field of sports to carve an identity of their own,” Dhami said on Thursday.

Pant thanked the chief minister for conferring him with the honour and giving him an opportunity to serve the state.

Source: Inputs from PTI