Rishabh Pant reminds of Rahul Dravid with his flick shots: Suresh Raina

In a live Instagram chat with fellow India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, Raina lauded Pant as a dominant player and went on to compare him with the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag - two of India's finest players.

"He is a top cricketer when he plays well, you become happy and he reminds of Yuvraj (Singh) and Sehwag (Virender), he is as dominant as them," Raina told Chahal.

The Uttar Pradesh cricketer, who is the vice-captain of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, went on adding that Pant's flick shots remind him of legendary Rahul Dravid.

"When he plays the flick, it reminds you of Dravid (Rahul Dravid) as well," Raina said.

Dravid, coach of India U-19 side, played a big role in the development of Pant when the Delhi cricketer was a part of India colts. Dravid's inputs helped Pant make an impression at the domestic level, as well in the IPL, and get the India call-up.

However, Pant hasn't been able to replicate his success in the white-ball format and lost his wicketkeeping spot to KL Rahul, who is a part-time stumper.

Pant also lost his Test spot to veteran Wriddhiman Saha who is exceptional behind the stumps in the longer format.

Recently, India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma claimed that Pant was going through a lot of stress due to the constant pressure. Rohit added that he gave some pep talk to the 22-year-old.

While talking to Yuvraj Singh, Rohit said, "I keep trying to talk to the guys as much as I can. I talk a lot to Rishabh Pant."

"He came under a lot of scrutinies recently. He's just 20 and he became really worried. Apart from Pant, there are five-six people I regularly talk to about these things. This (criticism) will be there as long as you're playing, it's not going to go anywhere," the Mumbaikar added further.