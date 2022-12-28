Rishabh Pant: Is the Indian wicketkeeper rested or dropped for Sri Lanka white-ball series?

The All India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday (December 27) announced India's squads for the upcoming white-ball home series against Sri Lanka to be held in January 2023. The tour comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Virat Kohli and Pant were the notable absentees from the squads lists for the upcoming series. While there were hints of Kohli being given rest days ahead of the selection, Pant's exclusion has sparked a debate.

Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have been named in the T20I squad as the two wicketkeepers for the Indian team that will be led by Hardik Pandya. Meanwhile, Kishan is the only specialist wicketkeeper named in the ODI squad that will be led by Rohit Sharma.

India vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya to lead T20I side; Rohit Sharma returns in ODIs; Dhawan dropped

KL Rahul, who is also not part for the T20I squad, will return for the ODIs and is expected to be the second wicketkeeper in the 50-over squad.

Pant has had an average 2022 when it comes to white-ball cricket, but the wicketkeeper-batter has been the best for Team India in the longest format, ending the year as the top run-getter for the country.

The 25-year-old scored 680 runs including two hundreds at an average of 61.81 in 7 Tests across 12 innings. But his numbers in white ball especially in T20Is has often been up for debate.

He was recently rested from the ODI series against Bangladesh, but returned for the Test series, where he played a starring role. But, the fans feel he has been dropped from the white ball squads.

Rishabh Pant white-ball performance in 2022: Mixed year for Indian wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs and T20Is

Is Rishabh Pant dropped or rested for SL series?

While fans have specualted about Pant's exclusion from the T20I and ODI squads for the Sri Lanka series, a report from ESPN Cricinfo states the reason why the wicketkeeper-batter was not included in the squad.

The report states that Pant has been sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for strength and conditioning before the Test series against Australia. The report further added that Pant was given a break as part of workload management, having played 44 international matches in 2022.

So, from that report it is clear that Pant has been rested and not dropped from the squad for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. There is also a chance of the wicketkeeper batter missing part of the white-ball series against New Zealand.

India will play three T20Is followed by three ODIs against Sri Lanka from January 3 to January 15. The Men in Blue will continue their home season with six white ball games against New Zealand before the four-match Test series against Australia.