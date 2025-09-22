Cricket Rishabh Pant ruled out of West Indies Series, Two players poised for Return to India side By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 19:07 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India will be without wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the upcoming two-Test home series against West Indies, beginning October 2 in Ahmedabad, as per a report from ESPNCricinfo.

Pant, who fractured his left foot during the England tour earlier this year, is still undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and has not been cleared to resume keeping or batting duties. His absence comes as a setback, given he was India's vice-captain in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel will meet on September 24 to finalise a 15-member squad, slightly trimmed from the 17 picked for last year's home assignment against New Zealand. In Pant's absence, Dhruv Jurel is likely to continue as India's first-choice wicketkeeper after impressing in the last two Tests in England. N Jagadeesan, who had temporarily replaced Pant in the Oval Test, could be retained as a back-up option if the selectors feel the need for a second specialist keeper.

IND vs WI: Nitish, Padikkal on the Fray

The selectors are also weighing the inclusion of youngsters Nitish Kumar Reddy and Devdutt Padikkal. Padikkal recently hit a fluent 150 for India A against Australia A in Lucknow and has two Test caps to his name, while Reddy, who has played seven Tests, is working his way back from a knee injury. Both are currently featuring in the second four-day match of the A series, which starts from Tuesday in Lucknow.

Apart from that, the Indian team may give opportunities a number of fringe players for the West Indies Tests, before a more challenging series against South Africa later this year. The series carries added significance as part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, with India sitting third on the table after a 2-2 draw in England, and West Indies placed sixth following three defeats.