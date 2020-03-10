Cricket
By
Road Safety World Series 2020 Points Table, Team Standings

The 'Unacademy Road Safety World Series', a T20 tournament, to create awareness kicked off at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 7.

The teams playing in the T20 tournament are India Legends, West Indies Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, South Africa Legends and Australia Legends.

The series will feature some big names in cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan and more.

The tournament opened with India Legends defeating West Indies Legends, while Sri Lanka Legends defeated Australia Legends in the second match. With two matches already finished, there are eight more matches left in the tournament. The top two teams will play the final on March 22.

Here is the Points Table of Road Safety World Series 2020:

POSITION TEAMS MATCHES WON LOST TIE NR POINTS NRR
1 India Legends 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.736
2 Sri Lanka Legends 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.350
3 South Africa Legends 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Australia Legends 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.350
5 West Indies Legends 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.736

Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 15:07 [IST]
