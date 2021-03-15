Road Safety World Series 2021: England Legends vs West Indies Legends: Where to watch, Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Team News - England Legends

England - who are making their debut in the tournament - started the series on a bang as they won three consecutive games and even defeated favourites India quite comprehensively.

But in the last two games, the team failed to perform to the best of its ability and suffered defeats against South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends.

The biggest challenge for the English side is their over-reliance on skipper Pietersen. Barring Pietersen, none of the top-order batsmen provided the impetus with the bat. The big-hitting English great would be the biggest threat to the Windies.

However, in the bowling department, the English look consolidated and have been doing well in the tournament. It looks the most sorted in the tournament after Sri Lanka, due to a mix of seam and spin. They even tested the in-form Sri Lankan batsmen in the previous night, especially Monty Panesar - who picked up 4/26 against Tillakaratne Dilshan-led side.

The left-arm spinner seems to be enjoying this format and is flourishing too. He was the one who picked up all four wickets for England in the last game and his teammates would be looking for a similar show from the Turbanator.

Team News: West Indies

West Indies, on the other hand, have eight points in five games but their NRR (-0.352) is slightly better than their English counterparts.

If the Brian Lara-led Caribbean side wins the match then it will also end up accumulating 12 points in the tournament but with a better NRR, which will propel them to the fourth position in the points table and help them qualify into the semi-finals.

West Indies are also coming from a huge win over Bangladesh and would be aiming to keep the winning momentum going. The Caribbeans chased down a massive 170-run target against Bangladesh Legends and almost everyone in their top-order fired in the run chase.

Ridley Jacobs, Kirk Edwards and Brian Lara were amongst run-getters for Windies. They would be aiming for another clinical show against a relatively stronger English side and storm into the semis.

As far as their bowling goes, the ultra-fit seamer Tino Best will have to take charge with the new ball and strike early blows to keep Windies in the game.

Match Details:

Date: March 16 (Monday)

Timing: 7:00 PM (IST)

TV Channels: COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema.

Live Streaming: VOOT and Jio App.

Squads

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen (C), Darren Maddy, Gavin Hamilton, James Tindall, Jim Troughton, Jonathan Trott, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Kabir Ali, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Sajid Mahmood, Usman Afzaal.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Narsingh Deonarine, Adam Sanford, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Ryan Austin, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Ridley Jacobs, William Perkings.

Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Batsmen: Brian Lara, Dwayne Smith, Ridley Jacobs, Kevin Pietersen, Phil Mustard

Bowlers: Monty Panesar, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best, Ryan Sidebottom

All-rounder: Chris Tremlett

Wicketkeeper: Ridley Jacobs

Captain: Kevin Pietersen

Vice-Captain: Dwayne Smith