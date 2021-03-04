Road Safety World Series 2021: India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: Timing, Fantasy Tips, Other Info

The tournament - which was postponed last year after four games due to the COVID-19 pandemic - will now be held in the capital city of Chhattisgarh. The newly-built 65,000 capacity Chhattisgarh Cricket Association stadium will allow 50 per cent of the audiences as fans will get to see an array of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Muttiah Muralitharan, etc. in action on the cricket pitch once again.

Road Safety World Series 2021: Full Schedule, Venue, TV Channel and live streaming info, where to book tickets

India's batting maestro and former captain Sachin Tendulkar will be leading the India Legends team while Bangladesh Legends will be captained by former Bangladesh slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Mohammad Rafique.

Road Safety World Series: Kevin Pietersen to lead England; Bangladesh replace Australia

India Legends played a couple of games last year and came out victorious on both occasions and would be looking to continue from where they left, while Bangladesh Legends - who are making their debut in the tournament - will be aiming to start on a winning note in the series.

Match Details:

Date: March 5 (Thursday)

Timing: 7:00 PM (IST)

TV Channel: COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema and DD Sports.

Live Streaming: VOOT and Jio App.

Tickets: Book

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, R Vinay Kumar, Noel David.

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Mohmmed Rafique (C), Hannan Sarkar, Javed Omar, Mehrab Hossain, Nafees Iqbal, Nazimuddin, Rajin Saleh, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Mohammad Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman, Aftab Ahmed, Khaled Mahmud, Mamoon Rashid, Khaled Mashud.

Dream11 Team:

Batsmen: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Nafees Iqbal

Bowlers: Naman Ojha, Munaf Patel, Mohammed Rafique

All-rounder: Abdur Razzak, Irfan Pathan

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Captain: Sachin Tendulkar

Vice-captain: Virender Sehwag.