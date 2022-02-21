Road Safety World Series: Bangladesh Legends cricketers rubbish reports of resentment over non-payment

RSWS is a multi-nation T20 cricket league where former cricketers participate and also create awareness towards road safety. The first edition of the competition saw cricket greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, etc.

It was being reported last month that top former players from Bangladesh haven't been paid any money so far. Based on those reports, it was also reported that legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar - who led India Legends to the title triumph in the maiden season - has dissociated himself from the league and he will not be part of the tournament anymore as players complained of unpaid dues.

However, in a few videos accessed by MyKhel, several Bangladesh Legends cricketers - who were part of the first edition - rejected the claims of resentment over the non-payment. The cricketers admitted that there were some issues related to payment but all their dues have been cleared and they are looking forward to participating in the second edition.

The ex-Bangladesh cricketers also claimed that they never went into the media in Bangladesh to complain about the same. The players added that whatever they spoke was between themselves and that too in a friendly WhatsApp group created by the agent from Kolkata.

"Their friendly chat blown was out of proportion as a ploy to tarnish the reputation of the league which involves several former international cricketers," one of the members of the organisers informed MyKhel.

In their video statements, the players also claimed that they are also looking forward to playing in the second edition.

Mohammed Sharif - who played 10 Tests and 9 ODIs for Bangladesh - in the video message said, "Neither I nor my colleagues went in the media to complain about payment related issues regarding Road Safety World Series. There is a WhatsApp group of us Bangladeshi players who participated in the first edition, we chat there and share funny stuff. But not once we have shown our grudge against the organisers. If there was anything spoken in that group over receiving of payment, it was all in a funny banter and nothing else. The negative news being spread around in our name is just fake. The first season was truly fantastic and I am looking forward to participating in the second edition."

"I was part of the Bangladesh Legends team last year. It was a terrific experience, it was a great tournament. Yes, we have a few issues with the payment but I can understand the delay as there were some COVID-19 situations as well. I am happy to say that we have received our last payment from the first edition and wish the organisers all the best for the next season," said former Bangladesh opener Nafees Iqbal.

"I was a participant of the RSWS 2021. Yes, there were some issues related to payment but all that has been resolved as all the pending dues are cleared. I highly appreciate it," said former Bangladesh cricketer Abdur Razzak.

Ex-Bangladesh cricketer Rajin Saleh in a video statement claimed, "Yes there were some payment-related issues but the organisers have cleared it. I convey my best wishes to the league for a wonderful second season."

The second edition of the Road Safety World Series was scheduled to be held between February and March this year but has been postponed to a later date. The organisers are now mulling to host it after IPL 2022.