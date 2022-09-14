Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Taking to social media Uthappa wrote, "It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket."

The swashbuckling batsman, Uthappa, who has represented India in 46 ODIs released a statement on social media. In the statement released on Twitter, Uthappa said, "It's been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka - a wonderful journey full of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. While I will spend a significant time with my young family, I look forward to charting a new phase in my life.

"I take this opportunity to thank the President, Secretary and the office bearers of the BCCI for their support and encouragement throughout my cricket career. I would also like to thank Karnataka State Cricket Association, Saurashtra Cricket Association and Kerala Cricket Association for the honour of representing the respective states during the course of my career. Further, I would like to express my gratitude to the IPL teams I represented - MI, RCB, PWI and RR.

"A special mention to KKR & CSK for all the wonderful memories and support my family and I received during my time with them - something I will always cherish.

I would like to thank my parents and sister for allowing me to pursue my passion, and for all the sacrifices they made for me while growing up, enabling me to succeed in my chosen field.

"To my coaches, mentors and guides for their guidance and support through the years that have brought me this far, a big thank you. To my teammates, physios, trainers, analysts, net bowlers and logistics members for all the love, support and encouragement. The camaraderie in the dressing room is one of the things I will miss the most. You all have truly added value to my life. Thank you.

"I would also like to thank all the grounds staff, umpires and scorers for all the hours of hard work they put in the background to allow us to play the game we all love. Of course a big thanks to all my fans, well-wishers, dearest friends, supporters, critics and journalists for all the love, support, positive energy and motivation you have given me over these years. I am forever grateful to you all. Lastly, thank you Sheets for being my rock and my light. To Neale Nolan, Trinity Thea and Caleb for inspiring Dada to be his best version of himself every day. I love you all 10,000," wrote Uthappa.

Uthappa who made his ODI debut against England in Guwahat, has amassed a total of 934 runs, with his highest score being 86. In T20Is, Uthappa respresented India in 13 games where he scored 249 runs. Uthappa was also part of India's squad for the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, which India won.