Cricket Rohan Kunnummal, Akhil Scaria star as Calicut Globstars create KCL record against Sanju Samson's Kochi By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 17:47 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

In a performance that will be remembered as a landmark in the Kerala Cricket League, the Calicut Globstars produced a breathtaking batting display to post 249 for 4 in 20 overs, the highest-ever team total in KCL history, against the Kochi Blue Tigers on Wednesday evening at the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum.

From the very outset, the Globstars signalled their intent to rewrite records. Skipper Rohan Kunnummal led the charge with a blistering innings that blended elegance with sheer brutality. His strokeplay set the tone, peppering both boundaries and stands, as he amassed 94 runs off just 43 deliveries with 6 fours and 8 sixes.

Once the captain laid the platform, the middle order carried the momentum with effortless power. The Globstars' batting was a seamless mix of partnerships rather than individual efforts - each player picking up where the last one left off. Akhil Scaria batted brilliantly again as he scored 45 runs off just 19 deliveries, whereas Maruthunga Ajnas also made a well compiled 49.

For Kochi Blue Tigers, it was a nightmarish outing with the ball. Despite trying multiple combinations, their attack had no answers to the relentless aggression of the Globstars' batters. Every attempt at building pressure was dismantled in a matter of deliveries.

By the end of the innings, the scoreboard stood not just as a match statistic but as a piece of KCL history. Salman Nizar's couple of blows ensured Calicut reach 249 runs, which is the highest total in KCL history.

Sanju Samson misses Out

Sanju Samson has missed out the match for Kochi Blue Tigers. Although the exact reason is not yet revealed, but the player may have been rested for this match as Kochi play three matches in three days in the KCL 2025.