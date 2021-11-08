Rohit has been overlooking things for a while and Indian cricket is in good hands: Kohli hints at successor

Already out of contention for the semifinals, India is playing their final game of the tournament. Though the outcome of the game in inconsequential, the match holds great significance for the Indian side as this is not only Kohli's final game as captain, but also coach Ravi Shastri's final game in charge.

I wanted to make a difference and I think I have: Outgoing India coach Ravi Shastri

Speaking during the toss, Kohli said it has been a great honour to lead the side. The skipper also hinted at who may take over the reigns of the T20 captaincy following the World Cup. "It's been an honour for me, I was given the opportunity and I tried to do my best. But it's also time to create some space and move forward. I've been immensely proud of how the team has played. Now I think it's time for the next lot to stake this team forward. Obviously Rohit is here and he's overlooking things for a while now."

India's chances of making it to the semifinals were over before their final game after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan to knock India out. During Monday's game Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against Namibia at the Dubai International Stadium.

Playing XIs:

India: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Zane Green (w), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.