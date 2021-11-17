'Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's temperaments are quite similar,' claims Sunil Gavaskar

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports' show Follow the Blues, Gavaskar shared his thought and said, "When he used to play we used to think that till Rahul Dravid is at the crease, the Indian batting is safe and strong. This is the reason why I believe that the new responsibility of head coach that falls upon him, he will be able to handle it in a similar way."

Gavaskar also drew similarities between Dravid and the newly appointed T20I captain Rohit Sharma and said, "If you look at both of their temperaments, they are quite similar. Rohit is of a quiet nature just like Rahul Dravid. So I think their bond will be quite good because both of them will understand each other well."

India Head Coach Rahul Dravid, T20 Captain Rohit Sharma first joint press conference: Key Highlights

Meanwhile, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir also shared his thought on Dravid taking up the new role and said, "He was a very successful player then he became a very successful captain and I'm sure he is going to become a very successful coach as well. With him in that dressing room, I think he brings a lot of assurance, he's played more than 100 test matches. He's captained the side, his work ethics were unbelievable, really hard working. So, I think he brings a lot on the table."

Speaking the show, former Team India opener Aakash Chopra also lauded Dravid's process and meticulous planning and believes the legendary cricketer will help the players get that war-winning mentality.

"When you think of Rahul Dravid, the first thing that comes to my mind is the process - process, planning, execution of that planning, raw, meticulous, looking forward, looking ahead. He doesn't mind losing those small battles, as aims to win the war entirely. So, this war-winning mentality and attitude will come with his leadership, along with some amount of stability," Chopra added.