India Vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma breaks Don Bradman's 71-year-old record; Umesh Yadav scores fastest Test 30

Rohit scored 212 before getting dismissed by Kagiso Kagiso as he attempted to pull the bowler and ended up getting caught by Lungi Ngidi at backward point.

Rohit completes first Test double hundred as India take control

Rohit progressed his overnight total of 117 and reached a double century for the first time in the longest form of the game, having previously done so three times in ODIs.

En route his 212, Rohit touched several milestones. Umesh Yadav too claimed a few Test records with his explosive cameo in Ranchi.

Rohit breaks Don Bradman's 71-year-old record

The right-handed batsman broke the 71-year-old record previously held by Bradman. The legendary cricketer had an average of 98.22 at home soil in Test Cricket.

Rohit's average rose to 99.84 after the batsman smashed his first double hundred in the longest format of the game today.

A minimum of ten innings has been kept as the benchmark for the record.

Rohit completed his double ton with a maximum

Rohit smashed 28 fours along with six maximums, one of which got him to his double ton after he went into lunch tantalisingly close on 199. Before getting dismissed for 212, Rohit became the first Indian batsman to post 500-plus runs in a Test series against South Africa. Before Rohit, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin had posted 388 runs against the Proteas in the 1996/97 season.

Record as an opener

Rohit became the fifth Indian opener to post 500 runs in a Test series. Before Rohit, Sunil Gavaskar (5), Veenu Mankad (5), Budhi Kundaran (5), and Virender Sehwag (1) have also achieved this feat.

He also became the first Test opener to post two 150-plus scores in a series. Rohit slammed 176 in Vizag Test against the Proteas.

Umesh scores fastest Test 30

India pacer smashed a quickfire 31 off 10 deliveries against South Africa, this is the fastest by any batsman in the format. Before Umesh, the record was owned by former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming who scored 31 off 11 balls.

He also hammered George Linde for back-to-back maximums on the first two deliveries. Before him, Sachin Tendulkar did it against Australia in 2013.