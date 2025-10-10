Cricket Rohit Sharma breaks his own Lamborghini during practice at Shivaji Park, Video goes Viral By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 19:25 [IST]

Rohit Sharma has been undergoing rigorous training at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park as part of his preparation for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia starting on October 19, 2025.

Despite having been recently replaced as India's ODI captain by Shubman Gill, Rohit is focused on making a strong impact in the series as a specialist batter.

At Shivaji Park, Rohit trained for about two hours on October 10, 2025, in intense net sessions where he worked on various facets of his batting. He was seen playing an array of shots including cover drives and sweep shots, demonstrating his commitment and match readiness. The sessions were held at the All Heart Cricket Academy within Shivaji Park. Former Mumbai teammate and longtime friend Abhishek Nayar was present helping Rohit in his practice. Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was also present supporting him during the training.​

Rohit Sharma breaks his own Lamborghini

During the training, the former India captain hit a shot which damaged his own Lamborghini car. While playing his shots, Rohit swept one magnificently, which went out of the park and unfortunately put a dent on his own car. The spectators at the ground captured the moment, which has since gone viral on social media.

Rohit's training is not limited to Shivaji Park; he has also been putting effort into facing short-pitched deliveries and perfecting horizontal bat shots at various private facilities in Mumbai. His sessions have been closely monitored by Mumbai Indians' physio Amit Dube, ensuring his fitness and readiness.

The India player will be put to test in Australia, and then he is expected to feature in the home series against South Africa as well. As the Indian team's ODI assignment ends after the Proteas series, the veteran is expected to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for future selection considerations.